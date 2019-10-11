Ipswich-bred coach feels 'ready' for key Titans role

RAPID RISE: Burleigh coach and newly-appointed Titans assistant Jim Lenihan, pictured at Suncorp Stadium, was born and raised in Ipswich.

RUGBY LEAGUE: First Kevvie Walters, Anthony Seibold, Jason Hetherington and now Burleigh Bears premiership coach Jimmy Lenihan has continued the tradition of the Ipswich Jets contribution to coaching.

Ipswich Norths product Jimmy Lenihan played with the Jets in the 1990's before departing for the Gold Coast and Dragons in the NRL and then coaching at the Bears.

Lenihan has returned to Ipswich in his 218 games as coach of the Bears to torment his former city.

While the Bears are premiers again in 2019, they will be looking for a new coach in 2020 with Lenihan's appointment as Titans' assistant coach.

The overall emotions from Lenihan were excitement and enthusiasm to further his coaching and learn from the Super League coach of the year Justin Holebrook at the Titans.

The former Jet is eagerly awaiting the coaching opportunity. "I am excited for the chance to learn from Justin Holebrook,'' Lenihan said.

"He's playing a grand final in England against Salford so we haven't spoken too much but I just want to learn and hone my coaching craft under him.

"Once their grand final is over and his attention becomes the Titans we will sit down and talk it over.

"The big plus for me is my family can stay on the Coast while I further my coaching.”

Lenihan reflected on his rapid move back to the NRL.

"The Titans approached me about a month ago but the Bears kept winning and going through the finals so we didn't have a lot of time to sit down to talk too much,'' the Ipswich product said.

"Once the season was over we spoke about the role. Until this year I probably haven't had too much desire to move to the NRL.

"I wasn't too sure if I was ready but this year I am sure I am ready.”

Another former Jet and Bears premiership captain Luke Page was sure Lenihan would perform well.

"Jimmy is a smart operator he will go in there and be honest with the Titans and have a great enthusiasm,” Page said.

"He tells you what he thinks and his feedback is fair and honest. He is a great fit for the Titans.”

Lenihan wants to make use of the Intrust Super Cup and his knowledge of the competition that he has gained from coaching and being a dual premiership-winning mentor.

"If that's something I can contribute I'd love to be able to get involved in maybe finding some Intrust Super Cup guys that could step up to the Titans,'' he said.

"The competition is a valuable resource and sometimes we overlook players because of age.”

Lenihan is a pure Ipswich product and still thinks of himself as from the city.

"Mum and dad are still in Ipswich and I received the usual Ipswich upbringing of loving footy,'' Lenihan said with pride.

"I remember mum took us down to Norths to play under sevens and she was sure we wouldn't last too long and wouldn't like getting tackled.

"Here I am 40 years later still involved.''

The Titans can thank Mrs Lenihan (long-serving former QT editorial secretary Marilyn) for taking her boys to Norths, launching a future NRL assistant coach.