Ipswich bracing for a scorcher today

CRANK up the air-con or make your way to the pool, it's about to get hot, very hot.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high of 41C in Ipswich today - that's 10C above the December average.

It already comes off a warm night with the mercury not dropping below 23C.

The coolest temperature overnight was 23.3C between 4.30am and 5.30am.

At 9am it crossed the 30C mark and the latest update on the Bureau's website shows the temperature at 33.7C, with an apparent temperature of 33.5C.

Bureau forecaster James Thompson says the source of this heat is hot inland air being drawn towards the coast.

"We have a stable upper atmosphere combining with an approaching trough and this system is allowing the hot air that's inland to be drawn towards the southeast," he said.

"So we're looking at a very hot Friday."

Queensland Ambulance Service is also urging people to look after themselves and be sensible in the hot weather.

"It's really important to avoid the hottest part of the day, stay out of the sun, wear loose-fitted clothing, keep water close by and just try and take it easy on these really hot days," QAS spokesperson Tony Hucker said.

He said paramedics would be on "high alert" for vulnerable members of the community, such as the elderly, children, pets and those who are sick.

"Heat stress or heat exhaustion is easily treatable," he said, urging rest for the person affected, cooling them off and getting their fluids up.

"Heat stroke is very dangerous. This is at the end point of the heat-related illness spectrum, and it's dangerous - fundamentally, your organs start breaking down and you can die. So it's so important not to let people get to that level of illness," he said.

There might be some relief from the conditions later today with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Fortunately today's 41C is a few degrees shy of the highest ever recorded temperature for Ipswich in December, which was 44C on Christmas Day, 1972.

Saturday will also be hot, but thankfully some 7C cooler than today's scorcher.

The good news is conditions will be significantly cooler by Sunday and Monday with temperatures dropping down to the 30C mark.

CHRISTMAS WEATHER

IPSWICH

Friday, December 21: 41C

Saturday, December 22: 33C

Sunday, December 23: 30C

Christmas Eve: 31C

Christmas Day: 30C

BRISBANE

Friday, December 21: 38C

Saturday, December 22: 32C

Sunday, December 23: 29C

Christmas Eve: 29C

Christmas Day: 29C

SUNSHINE COAST

Friday, December 21: 38C

Saturday, December 22: 32C

Sunday, December 23: 29C

Christmas Eve: 29C

Christmas Day: 29C

GOLD COAST

Friday, December 21: 31C

Saturday, December 22: 29C

Sunday, December 23: 27C

Christmas Eve: 27C

Christmas Day: 27C

TOOWOOMBA

Friday, December 21: 36C

Saturday, December 22: 31C

Sunday, December 23: 26C

Christmas Eve: 26C

Christmas Day: 27C