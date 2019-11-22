Ipswich boxer’s moment of truth looms large

IPSWICH champion Demsey “Tower of Terror” McKean has signed on the dotted line for one of his biggest fights to date.

In early March, he will fight fellow Australian champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne.

Browne has a great record, winning 29 of his 31 fights. However, the Ipswich champion boosts an undefeated 17 from 17.

This fight will one of the biggest in McKean’s career.

He has the weapons to tame Browne and will leave no stone unturned in his pursuit for higher honours.

Demsey is the current Australian Heavyweight Champion. He has improved his ranking to 12th in the WBO Asia Pacific, 12th in the WBA Oceania and 3rd in the WBC-OPBF.

A victory over this tough opponent will set the “Tower of Terror’’ up for bigger fights.

When the date is finalised, Ipswich fight fans can get in early and buy tickets.

Chelsea sets high fines

ALTHOUGH player fines are common place within a club, Chelsea FC have some high fines for players who break their rules.

For starters, it s a $1900 fine if your phone rings while in a meeting or eating a team meal. This amount also applies if you turn up to training or the team bus in the wrong kit.

It’s a fine of $4750 if your late for the team bus, report late for training or late to report for treatment.

The fines increase to $9500 if you don’t travel back on the team bus without giving the manager 48 hours notice or you refuse or don’t turn up for corporate/community duties.

One of the highest fines the players face is if they don’t report illness or injury before a day off or one hour, 30 minutes before training.

All of the above fines must be paid within 14 days or the fines are doubled. These fines might be high but please remember a lot of these players are on multi million dollar contracts.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The Brisbane Roar have finally won their first game and what a game it was. They were down 2-0 and 3-1 but fought to the end to win 4-3. Hopefully this is the catalyst to kickstart their season.

2. The Greek rugby league team for qualifying for the 2021 World Cup. They have no official status in Greece and aren’t allowed to play any home games so it makes qualifying a huge achievement.

3. Chris Lynn may have missed out on the Australian One Day team but he hasn’t let it get to him with a swashbuckling innings for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition. Lynn belted an unbeaten 91 over 30 balls which included a feast of sixes and fours.

Sinners: 1. Cricket Australia for the heavy-handed suspension handed out to Hobart Hurricanes female player Emily Smith. Yes she may have broken the rules but the 12 month suspension (nine months suspended) is massive over-reaction. I guess she was an easy target for them to flex their muscles.

2. Valentine Holmes said he was going to stick it out in his pursuit of his NFL dream. He has caved in early and by all reports will be back running around with the Cowboys. He talked a good talk but didn’t quite walk that walk.

3. The four Olyroos players that have been handed lengthy bans for misconduct while on tour with the Under 23 side. Three of the players now will be missing if they qualify for next years Olympics. One has to wonder why it took FFA so long to hand the bans down when the incident happened eight months ago.

Did you know?

1. Tennis champion Ken Rosewall didn’t have to join the army in 1953 because he had a medical condition that made it impossible for him to wear regulation army boots.

2. In 2011, women made up 9% of all sports coverage on TV and current affairs. It would be save to say that this percentage has hugely increased.

Bomber’s best: I tipped two NBL teams last week but unfortunately only the Kings won with the Bullets losing to Cairns.

This week I am heading back to the EPL where Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton will win.