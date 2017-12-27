Menu
Ipswich boundary move the most 'significant change'

SHIFT: A proposal to change the electoral boundary will see Mount Crosby and Karana Downs moved to Blair.
Hayden Johnson
by

A DECISION to change Ipswich electoral boundaries, viewed as the most significant in Queensland's federal redistribution, will be made in the new year.

The Australian Electoral Commission is considering objections to whether Chuwar, Mount Crosby, Kholo and Karana Downs are relocated from the Division of Ryan to the Division of Blair.

With those suburbs located in the Brisbane City Council area, some residents believe moving them into the federal electorate of Blair, centred in Ipswich, is not in their community's interest.

The change would see Shayne Neumann's Blair electorate cross the Brisbane River, which has previously acted as a prominent boundary between Ipswich and Brisbane.

Some residents at Mount Crosby and Karana Downs have lodged objections to the proposed changes, declaring the suburbs are more suited to the Brisbane-based representation, provided by remaining in the Division of Ryan.

Mr Neumann said; "the biggest change that's been made in any part of the state is this change”.

"I'm quite prepared to accept what the Electoral Commission independently determines,” he said.

"There's been a whole host of people who have made objections.”

The redistribution of boundaries aims to keep the population similar in each electorate.

A predicted increase in the Karana Downs and Mount Crosby areas would boost Blair's population, which along with the Division of Oxley, are below the average.

But Mr Neumann said the population of his electorate was projected grow closer to the quota.

The effect to Queensland of the redistribution is small compared to Victoria and the ACT, which both gain a seat while South Australia will lose one.

A final boundary determination is expected in March.

Topics:  australian electoral commission blair redistribution shayne neumann

Ipswich Queensland Times
