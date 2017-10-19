Ipswich bodybuilder keen to raise the bar

Jacquie Wood has set a higher bar for herself after competing in her first national bodybuilding competition earlier this month.

SHE might be relatively new to bodybuilding, but Ipswich's Jacquie Wood has set a higher bar for herself after competing in her first national bodybuilding competition earlier this month.

Wood, from Augustine Heights, capped off a stellar month of competitions with an excellent showing at the Australasian Natural Bodybuilding (ANB) National Championships in Sydney.

The second year USQ student finished fifth in the swimsuit open, but that doesn't scratch the surface of what she hopes to accomplish next year.

"I have some work to do in the off-season so that I'm more competitive, but I absolutely can't wait to go back (to nationals) and hopefully win it next year," she said.

"I have some muscle to build to pick up a few weak areas of my physique, but I'm excited to see what I can achieve in the off-season."

If Wood continues to improve, few would argue that she has what it takes to win.

Prior to the national championships, she claimed five first-place division honours and two overall titles including the ANB Queensland state championships.

That performance earned her a maiden appearance at a national bodybuilding event, just a year after taking up the sport.

"I am absolutely blown away with my results this season and to come away with a fifth place in opens at my first nationals was a massive achievement for me," she said.

"It was a great atmosphere at nationals and there were a lot more competitors compared to state titles.

"This made posing a bit challenging as there wasn't a lot of room on stage, but it was a great experience to be up against the best physiques in Australia."

Wood, who works as a combat support clerk in the Army Reserves, is studying a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise, majoring in Clinical Exercise Physiology, at USQ Ipswich.

She credits her studies as having played a critical role in her success.

"My academic knowledge definitely helped, particularly during the last few weeks of my prep," she said.

"As my coach tweaked my diet, I understood what the flow-on effects would be and felt very involved in the process.

"I also encountered an injury late in my preparation, however my knowledge acquired through strength and conditioning allowed me to modify my exercises so that I could continue training without causing further damage."