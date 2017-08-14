Ipswich BMX dynamo up with world's best

Ipswich BMX rider Sophia Preston (second from right) savours her fine effort at the world titles. The winner from Columbia is pictured to Sophia's right.

WORLD class Ipswich BMX rider Sophia Preston enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with her family after her wonderful feat in the United States.

After a magnificent effort to qualify for the recent world championship final and finish second, Sophia deserved the "fantastic'' holiday with her Booval-based parents and brothers.

Sophia came through a testing series of motos, a quarter-final and semi-final just to take on the best young riders in the world.

Turning eight in October, the Australian age champion also had to deal with the extreme heat and humidity at the Rock Hill circuit in South Carolina, as well as a bigger, stronger Columbian opponent.

However, dad John was rightly proud of the Sacred Heart School student's commitment representing Ipswich and Australia at the UCI BMX World Championships event attracting more than 3000 riders.

"She gave everything she could,'' John said. "She did well.''

Ipswich BMX Club rider Sophia had to settle quickly into racing after a storm swept across the Rock Hill facility, wiping out tents and corporate facilities.

That resulted in qualifying being cut from three to two motos.

However, Sophia made the most of her first world titles, finishing second in both her motos to advance comfortably to the next stage.

In the quarter final, she produced a great winning performance.

But the semi-final highlighted the young rider's determination and courage.

After a bad start being seventh out of the first corner, she battled hard to finish fourth to just scrape into the final.

"That was a fantastic ride, a gutsy little effort to make her way through all that traffic to get the fourth she needed,'' John said.

But that provided an additional challenge for Sophia in the final, having to start from lane seven.

Sophia again showed her riding skills to force her way into second spot behind the gold medal-winning Columbian who John said was "head and shoulders above Sophia's size''.

"She was big and strong,'' John said.

But far from taking anything away from the overall winner, John was delighted with the experience his younger and smaller daughter received going toe-to-toe with the eventual world champion.

Sophia's series of races were all over one day, after limited access to the track before qualifying started.

John said racing regularly against the boys in South East Queensland helped Sophia finish second in the world after winning her Australian title in April.

He hopes that experience benefits Sophia as she prepares for her next major competition - the Queensland titles in Townsville during the September school holidays.

"As far as the skill level they are providing, it will make her realise where the speed is at, where she needs to be at if she wants to compete there and try to win at that level,'' John said.

"And secondly, more just a confidence thing . . . in that final, sitting at the top of that start gate waiting for it all to unfold has got to help her confidence across the board.''

Sophia shared her wonderful achievement with John, his wife Sasha and their boys Nate and Will.

After the BMX racing in South Carolina, the Preston family visited Washington DC, New York City, Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Disneyland before returning to Ipswich.

"It was fantastic,'' John said, thrilled the dedicated Ipswich family got to enjoy elite racing and an American holiday.