Ipswich BMX Club gets another big lift

HUGE BOOST: Ipswich BMX Club has received more good news with Ipswich City Council committing $7742 in sponsorship for this month's 2017 South Queensland Championships.

BUILD it and they will come.

It is a well worn cliche in some respects but the truth of it has never been more apparent than with the upgrade of the Ipswich BMX Club.

A $300,000 funding injection from Ipswich City Council to install new state-of-the-art polymer racing surface, LED lights and a new five-metre starting platform was a Godsend.

Those improvements have enabled the club to now host the South Queensland Championships for the first time at the new-look track from June 24 to 26.

The council has injected $7742 in sponsorship into the event and Cr David Morrison, the city's sports boss, said that backing was a follow-up to the upgrades.

He said the intention always was to improve the facility for local riders and to attract major events.

"The championships will promote these track upgrades to a wide audience with riders, officials and supporters coming from as far afield as Caboolture, Redlands and Toowoomba,” he said. "The city is set to host the event for the very first time and council is thrilled to support the Ipswich BMX Club with sponsorship. It is expected to attract over 900 riders.

"The track would not have attracted this type of event without the improvements. The track wasn't up to standard.

"The lesson is that when we build all our sporting facilities it is so that they are of a standard to attract regional, state and national championships.

"You cannot underestimate the economic benefits of having major championships in the city because people stay overnight and spend money on food and fuel up at petrol stations.”

Cr Morrison said the council's Sporting Event Sponsorship program helped groups host local, district, regional, state, national and international competitions in Ipswich.

Last month Ipswich BMX Club treasurer Troy Browne told the QT that riders were flocking to Willey Park to check out the new-look track with numbers have skyrocketing at the club's practice and race nights.

"It's only been a week and we've gotten numerous calls from people wanting to come down and try it out,” he said at the time. "We've had about 140 riders to training and it's just getting busier every night.”

It is hoped that a successful South Queensland Championships will boost the club's hopes of hosting the Queensland and City v Country titles in the near future.