Ipswich BMX Club set for $300,000 upgrade

IMPROVEMENTS: The Ipswich BMX Club is getting a $300,000 injection from Ipswich City Council.

IPSWICH BMX Club and the residents of Hawthorne St will each reap the benefits from significant investments each by Ipswich City Council.

Division 7, represented by Cr Antoniolli, will also have improved traffic flow in Eastern Heights when traffic lights are installed at a key intersection.

The popularity of BMX is on the rise and Cr Antoniolli said improvements, already well underway, to the local facility were much needed.

"The Ipswich BMX Club at Willey St will have improved track operations through a new ramp and an announcer's box," he said.

"There is $300,000 going into that, a considerable investment.

"The sport of BMX is growing and we are hoping to bring it up to a national standard."

The new surface will significantly reduce the time spent by volunteers maintaining the BMX circuit.

When the works started earlier this year Ipswich BMX Club president Lee Smith said members would notice the difference when the track reopens.

"It's going to look amazing," he said.

"We're raising the gates and moving the commentators tower from where it is next to the gates and putting it at the second turn.

"We'll have new LED lights installed and the most exciting part is the new surface."

The installation of $1 million worth traffic lights on the corner of Chermside Rd and Robertson Rd at Eastern Heights has commenced and is expected to be finished by the end of June.

"That intersection, at certain times of the day, is very congested and very hard to get in and out of," Cr Antoniolli said.

"There have been some accidents there and that is often a patience thing, because it is so hard to get out of Robertson Rd into Chermside Rd if you want to get into town.

"It also causes rat running in other streets

"The lights will see that intersection improve greatly and also make it safer for pedestrians."

Residents in Coalfalls and Sadliers Crossing will no doubt welcome the $1 million investment in kerb and channelling in Hawthorne St.

"We are three quarters of the way through that," Cr Antoniolli said.

"That is all part of the accelerated kerb and channelling and that is very important for drainage, particularly in Hawthorne St which has a high volume of water come through it.

"We have just finished road rehab and kerb and channelling at Blanck St in Raceview after it had all deteriorated in a bad way.

"We are also improving the turnaround at the bottom of Blanck St for our waste trucks as well."

There are also upgrades on the way for Jim Donald Park with additional parking off Grange Rd due to the popularity of the facility.

Queens Park lookout will have improved disability access, along with lighting and signage.