Ipswich blood donor 'retires' after 177 visits

STALWART: 80-year-old Francis Klein of Booval has given blood for a 177th and final time, with the help of enrolled nurse Nicole Gentry at the Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service centre.

FRANCIS Klein was sadder today when he gave his last blood donation than he was when he retired from a life of working on the railways.

That tells you how important giving blood has been to the 80-year-old Mr Klein, who "retired” after giving blood o the Australian Red Cross blood service 177 times.

As each blood donation has the potential to save three lives, Mr Klein has potentially saved 530 patients.

Mr Klein, who is an A positive blood type, started donating in the mid-1960s.

"I've missed very few opportunities since then and they have all been full blood donations,” he said

"I was always fascinated with the workings of the blood bank. I just wanted to help my fellow man and those in need, and thought it would be a suitable thing to do.”

Donor rules prevent people from donating once they reach their 81st birthday. Mr Klein, who turns 81 in July, was heartened to discover he could still donate into his 80th year so was keen to make the most of every opportunity.

The Booval octogenarian was nostalgic about his 177th and final donation at the Ipswich Blood Donor Centre.

"I am sad about it because I always enjoyed doing that, but now it has come to a rapid conclusion,” he said.

"But I did get a 12-month extension until the end of my 80th year. I was pleased when the authorities told me I could donate until my next birthday.

"I feel sadder on this occasion than when I ceased working on the railways. That was a formality. I just put my pencils back in my case, signed off and came home.

"But this is affecting me a wee bit differently.”

A humble Mr Klein played down his contribution to society, significant though it has been.

"Vanity is one of those things we have got to try and avoid,” he said.

"But it is a good feeling to be able to do something.”

Blood Service spokesperson Sandee Thompson said dedicated donors like Mr Klein were valued by the service and that it would be good if there were more like him.

"He has been a dedicated donor since the 1960s and his selfless giving over that amount of time is admirable,” she said.

"We are always in need of new donors because we have many donors reaching the stage where ill-health or various medications may stop them. If you are fit and healthy and aged between the ages of 16 and 70 we would love to see you.”

Those past 70 are only able to donate if they have already been donors prior to that age.

Mr Klein encouraged others to give blood and said he had heard all the excuses under the sun as to why people couldn't or wouldn't do it.

He basically said it was just a matter of rolling up your sleeves and getting on with it.