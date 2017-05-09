Ipswich bins could tell owners when they are full

DRONES, electric cars, wi-fi-connected LED street lights and bins that send out an alert when they are full are some of the futuristic technologies to be adopted by Queensland's fastest-growing city.

Ipswich City Council will unveil its Smart City plan today, which comprises the top actionable initiatives out of a list of 300.

With a greater ratio of Ipswich premises connected to the National Broadband Network (NBN) than Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the internet forms the backbone of the council's strategy to keep up with the larger cities by growing jobs and increasing liveability.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, who arrived at the launch in a DeLorean "time machine”, said connectivity through was a mainstay of the council's approach.

Cr Pisasale said the plan would not be a document that sat "on the shelf”.

"Imagine streets that dim an night-time and then illuminate as people go past, it's all about efficiency,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Imagine wheelie bins that communicate with garbage trucks to say when they need to be emptied.”

Ipswich has a young population, with 38% of residents under 25 year old.

Mr Pisasale said Ipswich had the fastest ratio of start-up growth of any city in Queensland.

Last year, the council launched Fire Station 101, a tech hub aimed at fostering innovative start-up businesses.

Anne-Marie Walton, who launched a smartphone app this year, said the facility had given her the support she needed.

Ms Walton said the fast internet connection at Fire Station 101 allowed her to conduct business all over the world.

Mr Pisasale said drones could be used for data collection, mapping, development surveys and monitoring of remote conservation areas.

In 2016, Ipswich was chosen as the test site for Australia's largest trial of automated vehicles.

The council plans to roll out remote water, waste and lighting management systems.

Street lights have been retrofitted with LED, providing an energy saving of 74%.

Eventually the lights will be solar powered and fitted with wi-fi and noise, pollution and motion sensors.

As of January 43% of premises in Ipswich were NBN capable, compared to 15% in Brisbane and five per cent on the Gold Coast, as well as three public wi-fi networks and wireless sensor networks, which monitor environmental conditions, covering 10% of the city.

By 2018, the Ipswich City Council plans to have eight public wi-fi networks and wireless sensor networks covering 40% of the city.