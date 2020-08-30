Ipswich benefits from more than winning tight tussles

Ipswich Force basketballer Jesse Ghee is making a valuable contribution in every QSL game. Picture: Patrick Woods

SECURING another nailbiting victory wasn’t the only reward for the Ipswich Force men’s team in their latest Queensland State League (QSL) competition match.

Beating Logan 86-84 in the final seconds at JBS Arena provided valuable experience for Ipswich’s next generation of higher level basketballers.

State league regular Kane Bishop impressed with seven defensive rebounds.

“Kane’s come back with a really new focus around how he wants to play and what he wants to do,’’ Riches said. “He’s got some significant challenges placed upon him and he’s really working hard to meet the expectations week in, week out.’’

Head coach Chris Riches was also pleased with junior products like Michael Fleming, Joel Rees, Cooper Ward and Lachlan MacGregor seizing their opportunities.

Captain Jason Ralph was away at a wedding and another major contributor Mitch Poulain was resting a leg strain as a precaution.

Yet Ipswich still got the job done led by Bullets recruit Nathan Sobey and his ever-dependable assistants Jesse Ghee and Ryan Jeffries.

Ghee drew the foul that provided the winning points and Ipswich’s second win from four matches.

“We had to basically grind it out,’’ Riches said.

“We had to stick with it and just believe in ourselves and really push ourselves to just fight all the way.

“This week we felt like we had a stronger representation over all the guys, across the board.

“That’s just been something that was good to see.’’

Former Ipswich Grammar School vice-captain Michael Fleming seized his state league opportunity against Logan.

Sobey finished with 27 points and Ghee 17.

But Riches was encouraged to see under-21 recruit Fleming step up and nail l10 points.

“He got some calls made against him but he played through the adversity and just got on with it,’’ Riches said.

“Last night was his breakout game.’’

The Ipswich Force women remained on one win from four games after losing 94-55 to Logan in their latest home court encounter.

The Ipswich Force teams are back at JBS Arena against the Toowoomba Mountaineers in their Round 5 QSL matches.

STATE OF PLAY

QSL Division 1 men: Ipswich Force 86 (Nathan Sobey 27, Jesse Ghee 17) def Logan 84.

QSL Division 1 women: Logan 94 def Ipswich Force 55 (scorers unavailable).