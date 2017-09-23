35°
Beer drinkers are getting fruity fresh for summer

Emma Clarke
IT'S fruity fresh, ice cold on tap and concocted specifically for Ipswich's infamous blistering hot weekends.

Lime Lager has been brewed by the same masterminds at Four Hearts Brewing who are responsible for carrot beer Wabbit Saison, the Slip n Slide and the Ipswich Challenger.

It's on tap just in time for a spring heatwave predicted to hit Ipswich this weekend with its 'big flavour' designed to provide a refuge from the 38 degree temperature predicted for the city on Sunday.

Beer fanatics keen to test the recipe should act fast however as the 1200L keg won't last long as temperatures continue to work up a thirst among Ipswich residents.

Four Hearts Brewing head brewer Wade Curtis developed the Lime Lager recipe to provide a refreshing and fruity alternative for summer.

Pumpyard chef Garth Kelly and Corinne Browne with the new lime beer.
Pumpyard chef Garth Kelly and Corinne Browne with the new lime beer. Rob Williams

Pumpyard Chef Garth Kelly said it tasted like a classic Corona with a twist of lime but was fresher and more robust.

"It was was developed because we wanted something light and summery for coming up into the summer period. We've take a lot of pride in all our beers," Mr Kelly said.

The new lime beer available at Pumpyard Bar and Brewery.
The new lime beer available at Pumpyard Bar and Brewery. Rob Williams

"It's really light, full of flavour and then with a lime twist. The twist is a really full-bodied citrus flavour and it was largered and fully brewed hear at Four Hearts."

He said a twist of lime was added to the recipe after it was fermented.

"It's a standards larger recipe hopped up with a bunch of new Australia, American and New Zealand hopps. After fermentation we added the lime into it. It's got a really big punchy flavour," he said.

"It's so thirst quenching, nice and dry with a big lime flavour. If you like Coronas with the lime in it, we have the better version brewed here in Ipswich with fresh lime in it.

"It's only little so come in and try it, it's well worth it. I love it and I'm a chef so I drink just about anything but that is really nice."

Four Hearts Brewing's home, Pumpyard, is open until 11pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

