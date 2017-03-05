Ipswich beekeepers pour honey on tap

Beekeeper Darryl Ryan will be displaying Flowhive at next weekend's field day.

THE intricate inner workings and delicate team work that goes on inside a beehive to make honey is set to be revealed.

The Ipswich and West Moreton Beekeepers Association is having a field day next weekend where the community can see how honey is made and how bees get about the hive.

Beekeeper Darryl Ryan said the hobby was fast becoming a popular past time and families were looking to backyard bee hives for their fresh honey.

He said the field day, along with recent revolutions in the beekeeping industry, was valuable in supporting would-be beekeepers.

"Beekeeping is becoming more and more popular as a hobby so it's very important people learn about it the correct way," he said.

"They are becoming a pet."

He said global interest in beekeeping picked up when Flowhive buzzed into the market.

Flowhive is an innovate way to harvest honey which splits the cells horizontally and allows honey to be poured into a jar straight from a tap.

Learn all about beekeeping and Flowhive next Sunday, March 12 from 9am at Peak Crossing State School.