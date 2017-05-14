Ipswich becoming state league Force

The Ipswich Force men's basketball team celebrate their latest QBL victory over Rockhampton.

HAVING just arrived back from the United States, Josh Derksen was unsure what to expect from his new Ipswich team.

However, it didn't take long for the Kentucky Wesleyan College forward to realise what a quality group of basketballers he was joining.

After being welcomed at training, Derksen enjoyed a fierce state league battle that showed what this year's Ipswich Force side is capable of.

In overpowering Rockhampton 114-106, Force maintained its unbeaten record from three Queensland Basketball League games this season.

That included the big scalps of Gold Coast and the Rockets on Saturday night.

Most important for Derksen was slotting quickly into a tenacius team, even if the newcomer got his starting time for the 7pm match mixed up.

"I rocked up a little late but it was good to get out there and get a feel for everybody and just get on the court,'' he said.

"These guys are good and I'm looking forward to the season.''

Toowoomba-born and bred Derksen only arrived in Queensland on Wednesday after completing his latest season with the Wesleyan Panthers. He'd previously gained three years NCAA experience with the Bellarmine University Knights.

Derksen, 22, was heavily involved in his debut QBL game for Ipswich after being introduced in the first quarter.

With a strong American accent from his time in the US, Derksen said he felt comfortable "trying to earn my stripes'' against a powerhouse opponent.

Rockhampton had beaten Toowoomba 96-87 on Friday night before their trek to Ipswich.

After giving up an early lead, Force trailed by three points after the first quarter and were down 44-40 at halftime.

However, an explosive burst in the third quarter set up Ipswich's victory charge

HIGH PERFORMER: Ipswich Force player Ben Wilson reaches for the basket in his team's 114-106 state league victory over Rockhampton on Saturday night. Megan Low

A three-point blitz was led by captain James Legan, who finished with seven for the game. His twisting, turning and straight-shooting display included a terrific three-pointer that lifted Ipswich to a 100-92 advantage with just under three minutes remaining.

In a superb team effort, Ben Wilson was named Ipswich's most valuable player, mainly for his fine defensive effort before he was fouled out late in the game.

"We've got to win games by committee,'' head coach Mick Conlon said, surveying his team's latest match statistics.

"We're not going to go and blow anyone away by 50 points this year. I think we're going to grind a lot of wins out.''

Ever the perfectionist, Conlon was unhappy about conceding 106 points and expressed concern at his team's poor free-throwing.

"But we forced 17 turnovers from our defence,'' he said, excited about what newcomer Derksen brings to the team.

"You can see what Josh does for us stretching the floor as another big, giving us 18 points. He's a good shooter.''

Kyle Harvey, Jaryd Eustace and James Kuon made valuable contributions at key times.

A Kuon three-pointer with under two minutes left steadied Ipswich's bid for victory, building a 106-97 lead.

Kane Bishop and Luke Shelley worked hard when called upon off the bench.

After giving his team a half-time rev pointing to his "no excuses'' message on the team whiteboard, Conlon was happy how his team fired up in the third quarter.

"There's a lot people commenting socially that we are woodenspooners and I'm using that as motivation,'' the coach said.

"We're in a great position now (with three consecutive wins).

"We've got Logan next week. It's the only game of the week so hopefully we'll get a good crowd for that.''

State of play

QBL men: Ipswich Force 114 (James Legan 28, Kyle Harvey 20, Josh Derksen 18) def Rockhampton Rockets 106 (James Mitchell 34, Dave Wagner 26).

Next match: v Logan at Ipswich stadium on Friday night.