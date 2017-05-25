Ipswich CBD bank to close for good

AN IPSWICH bank has confirmed it will close its doors.

A National Australia Bank spokesperson said the Brisbane St branch would close before the end of July.

"We are seeing fewer people using branches like they used to with more than 90 per cent of our customer interactions through digital channels.

"In response to the changing ways customers are banking with us, the Ipswich branch at 112 Brisbane Street will close on Friday 21 July 2017," the spokesperson said.

"The majority of Ipswich customers visit the branch just once a year or less while 89 per cent of customers also visit other branches.

"We have contacted customers to let them know they can bank with us at the Ipswich Riverlink branch (2.3km away) or Redbank Plaza branch (15km away) and also via the NAB mobile app, internet or telephone.

"Customers can also continue to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and check their account balance at any Australia Post outlet with Bank@Post such as the Ipswich Post Office."

**Are you affected by this? Let us know, email qt@qt.com.au