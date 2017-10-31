Ipswich bakery's gluten free pie range an Australian first

IPSWICH'S own baking experts have come up with another concoction aimed to please the fussiest of pie fanatics.

Expected to be among the first of its kind in Australia, Old Fernvale Bakery's gluten free pie range joins a long list of experiments to hit the oven shelves including the cheese and Vegemite pie and 13 different flavours of hot cross buns.

Earlier this year, pie expert Bradley Gordon and cake expert Matthew Brown whipped up a gluten free sourdough bread loaf to please fussy tummies and they've now added pies to their gluten free range.

Launched on the weekend, the corned meat and white sauce, minted lamb and plain pies alongside the gluten free sausage rolls join a section of the bakery specially baked for snack lovers with gluten intolerances and allergies.

Mr Brown said the recipes were developed in response to the community's increasing food allergies but also out a of drive to keep their baking skills fresh.

He said it was a joint effort between he and Mr Gordon and up-and-coming apprentice baking scientist Haydn Weir.

"They did the hard labour and I did the homework sourcing the ingredients," Mr Brown said.

"Bradley started making the pastry and Haydn came along and whipped up the sausage rolls.

PIE IDEA: Old Fernvale Bakery bakers Bradley Gordon, Haydn Weir and Matt Brown have road-tested a gluten free pie. Emma Clarke

"The bakery is always looking for new things whether it be pie, or slice or cake or biscuit. The variety makes it different and the fact the variety changes all the time. There is always a new pie coming from Brad, or a new cake or slice coming from me. All the apprentices, they like to have a play as well."

Mr Brown said the bakery had special gluten free days when the whole kitchen and equipment was sterilised to make sure the food was completely gluten free.

"Customers have been asking for a long time but it's not something that you can whip up overnight, there is a lot of homework that goes into it. This has taken three to four months," he said.

"There was a couple of trials and tribulations when it came to the pasty, having it break very easily but the bottom line is you have to go through that to get this in the end, you can't expect it to work every time first time.

"We sterilise the whole bakery and make a heap of gluten free goodies."

Mr Gordon said more gluten free pie recipes were expected to hit the shelves in the coming weeks.

"There is more coming, there will be chicken, curry, cheese and bacon, mushroom and chutney," he said.

"You can't tell the difference; the meat filling is the same except for the gluten free gravy mix. The seasoning in the sausage meat and the pie is the same. The pasty doesn't taste any different either, it's very flaky and nice.

"It's just because we don't want to make the same stuff over and over and over again, so we don't get bored.

"If you can make pastry you can make everything. Once you have the pastry right, you can do anything."

For apprentice baker Haydn, three years of pounding the dough will finally come to a rise when he finishes his apprenticeship in December and becomes a qualified baker.

He has big tins to fill with mentors like Brad and Matt but says all the hard work will lead to a final sweet success.

"I don't have an expertise yet, I like a bit of everything," he said.

"It's a wonderful experience, any questions I have they can answer like its nothing, they've just got so much experience between the both of them.

"I sort of just fell into it but I haven't looked back. It's a job for life and I'm happy to do it for life."