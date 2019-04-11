Ipswich athletes match best in Australia

EXCEPTIONAL DOUBLE: Ipswich medal-winning runner Jude Thomas with his parents Michael and Maree after his latest success in Sydney.

EXCEPTIONAL DOUBLE: Ipswich medal-winning runner Jude Thomas with his parents Michael and Maree after his latest success in Sydney. Vic Pascoe

ATHLETICS: Winning two gold, two silver and three bronze medals was just part of the Ipswich and District Athletic Club's latest national success.

The high quality team of athletes set seven personal bests at the recent Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney.

The twin medal and personal best achievements came despite terrible cold and windy conditions.

"It was a fabulous result from a group of athletes with an excellent attitude along with supporting parents and coaches,'' Ipswich club president Vic Pascoe said.

"I was so proud to watch their amazing performances. It was a great seven days of competition where more than 3000 athletes competed.''

Jude Thomas was among the star performers. He was brilliant in the 1500m where he finished second.

Thomas was hampered when he was boxed in and checked but still managed a personal best by more than a second.

Pascoe said Thomas' 3000m victory was "something to behold''.

"To see this young man win by just toying with the opposition by doing another personal best - an improvement of eight seconds - was truly amazing,'' Pascoe said.

"He has the qualifications and the potential of competing at the Oceania Championships for Australia later in the year.''

Camryn Novinetz was sensational in the 5000m walk where she won her under 17/18 age group with a personal best of more than one minute and six seconds. She also defeated the older age group with a paralysing burst of speed walking over the last 60 metres to win.

"Camyrn's performance demonstrated a gem of the future,'' the proud Ipswich club official and coach said.

Bronze medal-winning hurdler Erin Wright and her mum Vicki. Vic Pascoe

Pascoe rated Erin Wright a "little legend” after her latest performances in Sydney, the third time she has medalled at national level.

In the under-16 200m hurdles final, she was beaten in the last strides of the race by 0.05 of a second to grab the bronze medal. She set a new personal best.

That was followed with another wonderful effort in winning bronze in the U/16 90m hurdles.

Pascoe said Jessica Rowe was over the moon to get a personal best in shot put and then win a medal in her pet event, the hammer throw.

"It was remarkable as she had three fouls out of her four throws. This was simply outstanding,'' Pascoe said.

Kym, Charlize and Tyne Goody shared a memorable athletic meet. Vic Pascoe

Charlize Goody demonstrated why she has the potential of being a excellent athlete in the heptathlon after her first national title appearance.

She won the bronze medal in the under-14 shot put.

Terrific results

Ipswich and District Athletic Club results at the Australian Track & Field Championships at Olympic Park, Sydney from April 1-7.

Jude Thomas: U/18 3000m 1st 8.34.37 PB; 1500m 2nd 3.54.06 PB.

Camryn Novinetz: U/17 5000m walk 1st 24.18.27 PB.

Erin Wright: U/16 90m hurdles 3rd 13.06; 200m hurdles 3rd 28.42 PB.

Jessica Rowe: U15 hammer 2nd 40.90m; shot put 9th 11.37m PB.

Charlize Goody: U14 shot put 3rd 11.72m PB; discus 8th 29.20m; long jump 12th 4.09m; javelin 9th 30.62m.

Toby Stolberg: U/14 high jump 8th 1.49m.

Krystal Smith: U14 triple jump 12th.

Dahniella Pedroni: U17 triple jump 14th 10.52m.

Hayley Wright: U/20 100m hurdles 7th 14.75 Heat 14.49 .

Kirra Csurhes: U/20 100m hurdles 6th 14.71 Heat 14.55 PB.

Zac Caterson: U/18 Discus 8th 47.97m; shot put 7th 15.29m.

Alex Davies: U/18 3000m 9th 8.52.22.

Benjamin Thomas: U/20 100m 7th 11.43 Heat 11.30.