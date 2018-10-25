Ipswich athlete, coach learn from Olympic setback

Ipswich athlete Rochelle Vidler with her coach Mick Moore and mum Ann during an earlier competition.

Ipswich athlete Rochelle Vidler with her coach Mick Moore and mum Ann during an earlier competition. Vic Pascoe

ON his first international mission as a coach, Mick Moore gained valuable insights into how top mentors work in big events.

The highly regarded Ipswich and District Athletic Club coach appreciated learning from elite people at the recent Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

However, after being invited to help Athletics Australia, Moore was pleased about another important benefit.

That was seeing one of his charges deal with a major setback on the world stage. Ipswich hammer thrower Rochelle Vidler battled a bulging disc in her back to still finish a creditable 10th overall at her first Olympic Youth Games.

"She handled it pretty good,'' Moore said.

"Just after the competition, she was still upbeat about it. She was disappointed but not sitting there crying like a lot of people. She knew that's the way it goes sometimes.''

Moore said the Ipswich and District Athletic Club thrower had enjoyed "an exceptional training session'' three days before her first day of competition in South America.

However, her back injury flared as she was about to represent Australia in the world class hammer qualifying competition.

"That wasn't ideal,'' Moore said. "It was bothering her the whole time.''

Vidler, 17, still managed a 60.76m throw on the first day, an effort that secured her an overall top 10 finish.

Had she been fully fit and replicated her personal best 63.89, she would have been on the fringe of the medals.

However, Moore said it was a valuable learning experience.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student Vidler is competing in the under-17 hammer on Saturday at the Queensland All School Track and Field Championships at QSAC.

After this weekend's competition, Moore is also keen to assess why his Ipswich athlete had a terrific preparation just before her back issues competing at the Youth Olympics.

"It was the absolute best training session ever that's she had. It was phenomenal,'' he said.

"We need to sit down and find out why everything was looking so good (at that stage).''

Moore said the long flight over and uncomfortable beds in the Games village probably contributed to her back strain flaring at the wrong time.

However, Moore enjoyed his time in the often maligned Buenos Aires, staying in a better part of the city.

"I had a good time,'' the coach said.