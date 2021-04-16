Ipswich association praised for latest Qld softball success

THE ongoing development work of Ipswich softball officials, coaches and committee members is yielding some fine results.

The Ipswich under-14 boys are celebrating their recent success at the Queensland championships where the team finished a commendable second.

"It was an awesome effort by the boys,'' head coach Derek Doyle said.

Ipswich only lost 8-6 to eventual champions Redlands in the qualifying matches before going down 16-3 in the grand final at Redcliffe.

The Ipswich team was: Ajay Grimsey, Isaac-James Martin, Mitchell Doyle, Blake Rumbel, Cooper Davenport, Joshua Moodie, Spencer Hughes, Cale Kaarsberg, Damien Hill, Nathan Hill, Jordyn Sharp, Tyreek Carlo and George Silva.

Joining coach Derek Doyle were assistant coach Joshua Harding, manager Ivy-May Davenport and scorer Raymond Warwick.

The Ipswich boys under-14 softball team that finished second at the recent state titles.

Apart from Ipswich's fantastic performance, Doyle was also delighted to have seven players chosen in the latest Queensland under-14 squad.

"That was the most of any association,'' Doyle said. "Next best were Redlands who had six.''

The Ipswich boys chosen were Mitchell Doyle, Cale Kaarsberg, Damien Hill, Nathan Hill, Tyreek Carlo, Cooper Davenport and Joshua Moodie.

Ipswich under-14 softballer and Queensland squad member Mitchell Doyle.

The Ipswich boys will be part of a 33-strong Emerging Talent Camp in May where a final group of 22 players will prepare for next year's national titles in the ACT.

During the state titles, Ipswich qualified for the grand final after wins over Toowoomba and Hervey Bay in the semi-final.

They earlier won their first three games before a testing second day at the tournament.

Pleasing for Doyle was that a number of his players are eligible for next year's state under-14 titles.

The victorious Redlands side included older softballers.

Ipswich under-14 softballer Cale Kaarsberg batting at the state titles.

Doyle praised everyone involved with the latest boys under-14 team.

He said the Ipswich association also deserved recognition for focusing on junior development driven by a rep committee over the past 12-18 months.

"It all goes down to the effort thats been put in as well - all and sundry,'' Doyle said.

"It's the committee and also a group of coaches that trained all the Queensland kids. They call it SQI (Softball Queensland Ipswich) squad training.''

He said the focus was raising the bar for promising young players to help them prepare better for higher level softball.

Last year, Ipswich had 10 under-16 and under-18 representative players chosen for Queensland before the titles were lost due to the COVID shutdown.

Ipswich under-14 softballer Cooper Davenport batting at the state titles.

The Ipswich under-14 girls team finished fifth at the state titles.

Charlotte McDonnell, Alicia O'Neill and Kierah Williams were chosen in the Queensland squad to also join the Emerging Talent Camp preparing for next year's national championships.