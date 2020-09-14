Ipswich artwork to be displayed on city’s iconic church

#Maroon Moment# The Ipswich St Mary's Catholic church all lit up at night. Saturday August 23, 2020. Picture, John Gass

ONE of the city’s most iconic heritage buildings, St Mary’s Church, will be lit up with the work of Ipswich visual artists next year, as oart of the reimagined Ipswich Festival.

Planning has already begun for deLight, which will be a key attraction of 2021 Spark Ipswich – the reimagined Ipswich Festival.

The deLight event will run for 11 days from 8 to 18 July 2021 and include the projection of art which reflects Ipswich culture, its people and places onto St Mary’s Church.

Ipswich City Council is now calling for expressions of interest from artists who want to take part in the program.

All local artists including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and artists from diverse cultures are encouraged to apply.

Community, Culture, Arts and Sport Committee chairperson Cr Andrew Fechner said it was a wonderful opportunity for local artists.

“Each night of the festival, a different artist will be profiled and have their work projected, with selected artists to receive $1,000 for use of their artwork,” Cr Fechner said.

“The deLight event aligns with NAIDOC Week 2021 and in celebrating that event, applications from First Nations artists will be highly regarded.”

A specialised projection artist has been engaged to map and project the selected artworks onto St Mary’s Church.

Artworks may include paintings, drawings, animations and photography.

Expressions of interest must be made by 5pm Monday 19 October 2020 via www.ipswichfestivals.com.au/delight