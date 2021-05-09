Ipswich artist to dazzle at gallery in upcoming exhibition

Lincoln Austin's exhibition The Space Between Us will be on display at Ipswich Art Gallery from May 15, 2021. Photo: Steve Ryan

OPTICAL effects and perception are two ingredients set to dazzle spectators at an upcoming art show.

Visual artist Lincoln Austin is in the final stages of preparing for the opening of his exhibition – a display which will feature work driven by the Ipswich artist’s feel for materials and “desire to activate space”.

Set to take over Ipswich Art Gallery from May 15, Lincoln Austin: The Space Between Us will highlight Mr Austin’s 20-year career.

More than 60 sculptures and paper-based artworks will be on show, including creations from private collections.

Mr Austin said the process of curating the exhibition guided him through a tour of concepts he explored earlier in his career.

“Re-examining the work was a revealing process and I was reminded of ideas that I may have let go a little early in my excitement to try out new things,” Mr Austin said.



“Perception would seem to be the perennial theme I return to.



“I’m interested in the difference between someone being static when viewing an artwork in a conventional sense, as opposed to actually experiencing an object to better understand it.”

Upcoming exhibition Lincoln Austin: The Space Between Us will be on display at the Ipswich Art Gallery between May 15 and August 8.

Curator Samantha Littley worked alongside Austin to put together the exhibition.

Ms Littley said the process had provided a chance to reflect on and chart the evolution of Austin’s practice.

“Lincoln’s artworks are innately engaging and it was great to be able to consider the ways in which he achieves this – he is intent on ensuring that his sculptures generate a physical response in audiences and that they encourage people to move around them,” Ms Littley said.

“It was fascinating to discuss the motivations behind these impulses with Lincoln and to contemplate how we could foster a sense of engagement in visitors to the exhibition.”



Ms Littley promised the show would deliver intrigue and said audiences could expect to be enthralled.

“Lincoln’s work is inherently beautiful, impeccably made and fundamentally thought provoking,” she said.

“Beyond an immediate response to the visual stimuli present in the artworks, there is a desire to figure out how they achieve their mesmerising effects.”



