HOT STUFF: Graphic designer and contemporary artist Rachael Sarra designed the inaugural playing dress for the Queensland Firebirds netball team.
Community

Ipswich artist in Firebirds spotlight

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
AN INDIGENOUS Ipswich artist is the brains behind the new design for the state's female netball team.

Proud Goreng Goreng woman Rachael Sarra, 26, designed the inaugural playing dress for the Queensland Firebirds netball team.

The artwork featured on the uniform is called Uniting Flames and Rachael, a netball player herself, said fire was a major inspiration both visually and ideologically.

"Traditionally fire was used to create peace and harmony of the landscape and a tool to create new growth," Rachael said.

"That's what the Firebirds do every day. Each time the buzzer goes off, it brings new growth."

Before designing the artwork, Rachael consulted broadly with the team, the managers and other key stakeholders.

"We uncovered key themes and from there we explored that visually."

Rachel is a former Ipswich Girls Grammar student who still lives in Karalee.

She said Ipswich was "hard to beat".

"There's a really nice vibe in the city. People rave about Brisbane and West End but what's unfolding in Ipswich is this whole different experience that's still really connected to what's in fashion like all the trendy cafes, bars and restaurants popping up."

Queensland Arts Minister Leanne Enoch personally congratulated Rachael when the new uniforms were unveiled last week.

"It is wonderful that Rachael, as a Queensland Indigenous artist, is able to showcase her talents on a huge national stage for the Suncorp Super Netball competition," Ms Enoch said.

"It will also be a special occasion for the only Indigenous player in the league, Firebird Jemma Mi Mi, who helped unveil the playing dress."

