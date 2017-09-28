Arm wrestle test is a 'second chance at greatness'

Ryan Bowen (right) will take on world No. 2 arm-wrestler at Pig N Whistle Redbank Plains.

FIVE years ago, Ryan Bowen was challenged to an off-the-cuff arm-wrestle on a quite afternoon at the supplement store he owned.

He lost the friendly match, but it sparked an obsession that last year saw him muscle his way to an Asia Pacific arm-wrestling title.

Next month, the Australian national champion will lock wrists with the world No. 2 for a six-round super match in front of a home crowd.

Justin "The Bama Bull" Bishop will travel from the US to face off with Bowen at the Pig 'N' Whistle, Redbank Plains, on October 29.

It will be a monumental match for the Greater Springfield businessman who said arm-wrestling was his "second chance" at sporting greatness.

"When I was a teenager I was trying to pursue elite tennis," Mr Bowen said.

He graduated high school ranked top 10 for his age, but performance anxiety killed the dream.

It was not until he realised the average arm-wrestling champion was aged around 41 that he decided he wanted to be the world champion of the sport.

"Then arm-wrestling became my obsession," the 32-year-old said.

He knew he had to approach the sport differently to tennis and focused on his mental game.

"There might be 1000 losses between now and becoming world champ and I'm going to get excited about ticking every one of those off on the way," he said.

"If you are genuinely fearing a loss and worried about how good your opponent is, it cripples you on the day … I've learnt to come in with a fierce and free approach.

"I honestly feel like if Justin is good enough to beat me on the day, then I take my hat off to him.

"He will be beating the absolutely best version of me."

Spectator entry to the match is free.

Paid entry receives a meet and greet at a training seminar after the match.

Seminar tickets are $100 and include dinner.

For more information, go to facebook.com/­bishopvsbowen.

