Ipswich apprentices' renovation mission starts to take shape

Callum Mahoney gets to work on the 'Building Futures Program' house at North Ipswich.

AS THEIR massive renovation mission edges closer to the half-way mark, a team of Ipswich apprentices is finally seeing their project home start to take shape.

The group of 35 school based apprentices and Certificate 1 construction students are taking part in the Building Futures Program through Tafe Queensland South-West and Apprenticeships Queensland, giving them real-life on the job experience in turning a tired old North Ipswich home into a fresh take on a classic look.

In the past week, the apprentices have added new cladding to one side of the Hill St house, giving it a significantly newer look from the outside.

Foreman Jamie Robinson said that with the electrician and plumber due to arrive early next week, the team was almost at the point where they would be able to finish the new bathrooms.

"I'd say we are comfortably at the half-way mark now and it's funny how the work has come in surges,” he said.

"Each of the apprentices is only spending one day a week here, so when you consider that they are all doing very well.

"I think it's a good indicator of the culture in our schools that you've got such a diverse range of students yet they are all so bright and so keen to work.”

Anyone who has driven past the project house recently would have also noticed that a vast improvement has already been made out the front.

A white picket fence has been built in front of a garden with a timber retaining wall.

The approach to the property will improve even more next week, with a new front verandah to be built.

Once work on the outside progresses a bit further and the interior rooms are painted, the old carpets will be ripped up and the old timber floors polished, for a classic Queenslander look inside.

An interior designer has offered her services for free to make sure the colours all match up.

Mr Robinson said several local tradespeople had offered their services free of charge, showing just how much the project had struck a chord with the community.

"And this is all a great training environment at the same time,” he said.