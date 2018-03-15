Ipswich apprentice's once in a lifetime opportunity

IPSWICH apprentice, Jordan Rigby will travel to Cairns tomorrow to take part in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

Jordan is a second year electrical apprentice at TAFE Queensland who has excelled in his chosen trade, gaining recognition from both his teachers and fellow students. Whilst Jordan does not come from a trade background, he excelled in electronics based subjects at high school and was encouraged to undertake a Certificate II in Electrotechnology by his teachers who recognised his potential.

Jordan's natural talent and commitment to his trade were also recognised by NECA Group Training when he competed at the WorldSkills Australia VETiS Electrotechnology Competition in Brisbane in 2015. Jordan has since gone on to win a silver medal at the WorldSkills Australia National Competition in Melbourne in 2016.

Jordan said he looked forward to being part of the longest relay in history.

"I am really thankful to TAFE Queensland for nominating me and giving me this opportunity. It is a pretty special privilege and a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” he said.

"To be involved in an event of this scale is something that I will always look back on.

"My family and friends are very proud and excited for me. They didn't actually believe me at first, I had to prove to them that I was serious and would actually be representing Australia as Queen's Baton Relay batonbearer.”

Jordan's mum, dad and sister will accompany him to Cairns where they will support him from the sidelines to experience the event first-hand.

The baton will be carried by about 3,800 people, so as it passes hands it will be engaging with both young and old, increasing our sense of connection and understanding of each other.

TAFE Queensland SkillsTech General Manager, John Tucker said he was excited to see Jordan represent the region as a batonbearer.

"Batonbearers are people that inspire others to be great, and we're very excited to have Jordan participate in the Queen's Baton Relay,” Mt Tucker said.

"Jordan is a great example of someone who has achieved greatness in his field, and he is a fantastic representative for our region and our state.

"Being a batonbearer is a unique experience and I have no doubt Jordan will represent his family, friends and community with great pride, just as he does at TAFE Queensland.”

Mr Tucker, as the Official Training Partner for the Games, TAFE Queensland is training 15,000 volunteers to provide them with the skills needed to make a great Games.

"We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the training partner and we are working hand-in-hand with GOLDOC to provide the best training possible for the Games workforce to bring the Games to life.

"Leading up to GC2018, we are training volunteers in both online and face-to-face environments across a variety of role specific and venue specific training including spectator services, press operations, anti-doping, protocol and transport.

"Volunteers will be equipped with the valuable skills and knowledge to not only successfully perform their roles at the Games, but also to contribute to their communities long into the future - inspiring growth and building capability within our community.

"The Games are a chance for athletes from around the world to show off their incredible abilities and perform at their best, and we're excited to be helping the volunteers perform at their best,” Mr Tucker said.

The QBR celebrates the Commonwealth's diversity, inspires community pride and excites people about the world-class festival of sports and culture to come.

The Queen's Baton started its journey in Australia on 25 December, 2017 and will be celebrated in communities across the country for 100 days as it covers 40,000 kilometres before arriving on the Gold Coast in time for the GC2018 opening ceremony on April 4.

For more information about TAFE Queensland's partnership with GC2018, and the TAFE Queensland batonbearers and volunteers, visit tafeqld.edu.au/gc2018.