Ipswich apprentices favoured for Rheinmetall jobs

Cameron Dick MP chats to worker in the Boxer at USQ Springfield on Tuesday. Rob Williams

LOCAL Ipswich apprentices will get the upper hand when Rheinmetall starts hiring for its LAND 400 project in Ipswich.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia general manager vehicle systems Terry Nicols said there would be a particular focus on hiring local apprentices throughout the project.

"There are a range of jobs that require apprenticeship skills to be built up over time," he said.

"For example in welding, there aren't many places in the world where you get to weld advanced armoured steel. Those skills need to be brought into the country ... and then we need to keep developing those over time.

He said the company was perusing a range of other programs that would extend the production capability for Rheinmetall and for local employees and tradespeople beyond 2026

The current project is scheduled to be complete in 2026.

About 15 per cent of the workforce - 16,000 people - work in manufacturing industry in Ipswich.

Jobs Queensland research projects and policy director Brett Hall said apprentices were vital to meeting demands of the manufacturing industry.

"The manufacturing industry very, very strongly told us through this project that apprenticeships and vocational education and training play a really critical role in the future of this industry," he said.