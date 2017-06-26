Ipswich anti-corruption campaigner assaulted

Jim Dodrill talks about dumps in the division 3 area.

AN IPSWICH anti-corruption campaigner was taken to hospital yesterday after a serious assault.

One person has been charged over the incident in which Jim Dodrill, leader of the Ipswich Residents' and Ratepayers' Association, was allegedly taken down a dirt road and bashed by a group of people.

About 4pm Sunday afternoon several police crews responded to reports of a large group of people assaulting Jim Dodrill and his elderly father Mitch.

Both were taken to hospital.

The incident allegedly took place near the Woodlinks Estate, Collingwood Park.

Late last night, about 9.37pm, police charged one person with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The Ipswich CIB will continue its investigation into the incident.

