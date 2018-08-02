REVEALED: New family entertainment centre for Ipswich

A FAMILY amusement parlour is planned to move into Riverlink shopping centre.

Plans are before Ipswich City Council for the city's second IPlay centre, a games parlour complete with dodgems, laser tag and arcade games.

Development application plans show the centre will be the latest in a series of business movements at Riverlink, which started when Office Works moved out and re-located to Coles between Limestone and Brisbane St in Ipswich CBD on July 14.

Shoppers accustomed to popping over to Riverlink shopping centre for a browse will notice some further changes in the coming weeks.

In a bid to revitalise the centre, management has plans to deliver the unique new amusement business while moving existing shops into new homes.

Pillow Talk moved into the old Office Works building and adventure store BCF will take over the old Pillow Talk shop space.

It will make way for children's amusement centre IPlay to move into the old BCF shopping centre retail space, between Aldi and the east mall of the centre.

Plans were submitted to Ipswich City Council this month.

IPlay Australia is a national leader in family entertainment centres and the company already operates a number of centres around the state including in Redbank and Toowoomba.

The business also hosts children's parties and school excursions.

The tenancy space of 1000sqm will include arcade games, dodgem cars and a laser tag facility.

Plans show the centre could operate until midnight.

The centre operates on a card system in which players buy a 'time pack'.

A time pack is a set period of time with certain games including in that time frame.

A Riverlink shopping centre spokesperson said the changes were part of the centre management's aim to revitalise the separated part of the shopping centre.

"It's all part of the plan in activating the precinct down there," the spokesperson said.

"We have some big announcements planned later on.

"Activity that area is all part of the plan we are working on."

A decision is yet to be recorded against the material change of use application before Ipswich City Council.