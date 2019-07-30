Ipswich amp builder finds sweep spot with musos

KING OF TONE: John Ratajczyk has been building and repairing guitar amps for 30 years from his small workshop in Redbank.

KING OF TONE: John Ratajczyk has been building and repairing guitar amps for 30 years from his small workshop in Redbank. Cordell Richardson

ASK ANY Ipswich musician worth their salt where to go when your guitar amplifier needs a bit of TLC, and nine times out of 10, they'll mention this guy's name.

For 30 years, John Ratajczyk has successfully tinkered away on the amplifiers of musicians across the region - sometimes even interstate - while also building dozens upon dozens of his own highly regarded products.

How highly regarded? Well, a few years back when Pete Murray was looking for some sweet tones from a reliable package, he put the SOS out to none other than John at Redbank's BJ Amplifiers to build two of his best Dream Reverb amps.

In this day and age, it might seem strange that virtually all of Mr Ratajczyk's business came from word of mouth.

Word certainly travels far, with one of Mr Ratajczyk's current builds dedicated to a Sydney musician, who heard about the Ipswich business through another loyal and happy customer.

"It was pretty tough,” Mr Ratajczyk said of his early days in the business.

"It was a good two or three years before I even developed a small following of repair work.

"I have been around long enough to learn to tell who is fair dinkum. About 80 per cent of people just like playing at home which is great.

"Sometimes a musician will come in and needs their amp working right now, and I can easily accommodate that.”

A love of both music and electronics triggered Mr Ratajczyk's childhood passion for tinkering with amplifiers.

An example of the two main Ratajczyk amps available at the moment, the Cream Reverb and the Extreme Reverb Cordell Richardson

He remembers mapping out and re-creating his first Marshall amp circuit as a teenager in the 1970s, getting a kick when he finally turned it on and realised it sounded just right.

"The technical college I was going to at the time gave me all the information I needed to know so that I could build it myself,” he said.

He maintained his musical interest despite taking up a job as a TV repairman for Canberra TV.

After 15 years in that job he cashed in his long service and answered his true calling, setting up shop in the bottom level of his house in Redbank, where he has remained ever since.

Son Joe has assisted in the business since leaving school about 21 years ago and has led the charge in getting BJ Amplifiers into the digital world, with the company now on Facebook and John making a few cameo appearances on You Tube videos dedicated to testing out his amps.

See John on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57zkEePqMN4

Joe and John Ratajczyk. Cordell Richardson

Where repairs and maintenance are his bread and butter, Mr Ratajczyk's passion is in making his own amps, which he builds to order for customers at a rate of a dozen or more a year.

"The Cream Reverb is by far the most popular,” he said.

"There are so many aspects to the sound that make it what it is, that make it sweet sounding.

"To me, if you are building an amplifier, it has to sound different to other amps, or else people may as well just go and buy a Fender.”

With guitar effects pedals an increasingly lucrative business, BJ Amplifiers is now turning its hand to producing a small range of fuzz, boost and overdrive pedals.

John Ratajczyk, along with son Joe, have started making effects pedals, including the new "Shout”, designed to boost the signal. Cordell Richardson

The company plans to increase production of pedals in the coming years - something local musicians are sure to be excited about.

Visit bjamplifiers.com.au for more information.