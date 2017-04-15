Ipswich among strongest in state for small business success

IPSWICH small business owners represent the third largest group of their kind in the state.

More than 414,000 small businesses are based in Queensland and collectively the sector employees 43% of Queensland's private sector workforce and injects $100 billion into the state's economy.

The Sunshine Coast region is home to 60,918 small businesses, followed by the Gold Coast region (59,939), the Ipswich region (17,364), Townsville (9417) and Cairns (6658).

In four months alone almost 1500 new Australian Business Numbers were registered in Ipswich.

Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Small Business week theme, time to thrive, sought to re-ignite enthusiasm and celebrate the small business sector's significant contribution to the state.

"The week will give business owners, managers and small business advocates access to the tools and resources they need to make their businesses thrive," Ms Enoch said.

Queensland Small Business Week will celebrate the importance of the state's small business operators from May 15 to 20.

This year's event will highlight the importance of technology, promote a culture of entrepreneurship and reinforce to small business owners it's their time to thrive.

T "The week is a celebration of small business, but we actively support the sector every day through the information and services available via Business Queensland www.business.qld.gov.au and through programs such as Mentoring for Growth which offers insights and option on business challenges," Ms Enoch said.

One of the week's highlights will be a $10,000 social media challenge sponsored by Australia Post and open to Queenslanders, small business owners and current small business operators aged 16 years and above.

Entries (up to 60 seconds in length and no more than 4GB in size) must be uploaded to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and include two hashtags: #QLDsmallbiz #Time2thriveQLD.

People who enter must also follow the Business Queensland Facebook page (@businessqldgov), the Business Queensland Instagram account (@businessqld) or the Business Queensland Twitter account (@businessqldgov).

Entries close Friday May 5. The winning entrant will be announced on May 19 in Brisbane.

To discover more about 2017 QSBW visit www.business.qld.gov.au/smallbusinessweek or download the 2017 QSBW app.

