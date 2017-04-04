Ipswich ambos head north for Fitzroy peak

Ipswich paramedics are helping the emergency response in Rockhampton, which is expecting severe flooding on Wednesday.

IPSWICH has helped answer the SOS from Rockhampton as the city braces itself for a flood disaster this week.

A small team of paramedics from the West Moreton region flew up to the Beef City on Sunday in preparation for what could be an extremely hectic time.

Temporary hospitals are being set up ahead of the expected 9m peak in the Fitzroy River on Wednesday.

With the airport expected to be shut down for several weeks, it could be an extended stay for emergency service personnel like John Millwood, an advance care paramedic who will be on the coalface in Rocky.

"They've set up an evacuation centre at the showgrounds here - similar to what they do in Ipswich," he said.

"The emergency evacuation hospital is like a hospital on wheels.

"We'll be in a four-wheel-drive responding to calls. Others are here helping the local staff, who are expecting more work than usual.

"It's good to be here helping people; that's what our role is but this is a bit of a change from the norm."

Mr Millwood said locals were remaining calm as of yesterday, with the river about 6.7m and rising.

"The locals are getting used to this, they've seen it flood 4-5 times now," he said.

"Everything is very well organised, which is good because we are expecting about 200 people in the evacuation centre."