Joining the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network team to celebrate NAIDOC Week were invited guests from Headspace, the Youth Justice services and Kambu.
News

Ambos celebrate NAIDOC Week with morning tea

Greg Osborn
by
10th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
WEST Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network hosted a morning tea at Ipswich Ambulance Station yesterday to celebrate NAIDOC 2019.

Joining the team to mark the annual nation-wide campaign were local visitors from Headspace, the Youth Justice services and Kambu - the Queensland Health Indigenous unit.

West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network Chief Superintendent Anthony Hose said this year's tea was made that extra special thanks to the attendance of the invited guests.

"It was also exciting to have some of our local Indigenous cadets and paramedics share the day with us," Hose said.

Before the tea he acknowledged the traditional owners of the land and spoke briefly about NAIDOC history and this year's theme of "Voice. Treaty. Truth".

Hose said yesterday's event was not the end of the celebrations for West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network, with members set to attend tomorrow's Ipswich NAIDOC Day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

