Ipswich almost $200 million worse off without Labor

MUCH like Bill Shorten lost the keys to the lodge, Ipswich has lost the keys to start three major infrastructure projects worth almost $200 million.

Incumbent member for Blair, Shayne Neumann made several cash announcements for the Ipswich region in the lead up to the election.

Among the projects was $3.5 million for an Ipswich State High School Community Sporting Precinct and $11 million to fix the Mt Crosby Rd/Warrego Highway interchange.

On the Cunningham Highway, $170 million was promised to fix the Amberley interchange.

Each of the promises was contingent on the ALP gaining power.

At the time, Mr Neumann said the ALP backing the Cross River Rail project at a Federal level to the tune of $2.2 billion, would free up cash to spend at a State level.

"This is our commitment and we've made a commitment on the 50/50 split on the national highway funding - they just have to come up with their share," he said of the Amberley interchange.

"The current Federal Government will not put money into Cross River Rail, but a future Labor government will.

"That will free up billions of dollars for other projects in our region."

The funds for the high school's community sporting precinct were to come from the school Capital Infrastructure Fund and was expected to be the biggest announcement from the fund.

About $3.5 million will be provided through a federal Labor government's school Capital Infrastructure Fund. It is expected to be the biggest announcement from that fund.

"I've been persistent and dogged and arduous in pushing our case for this area because I know how important sport is and the school is for this community," Mr Neumann said at the time.

It would include a gym, ice bath and international-standard indoor courts will be built at a new Ipswich Community Sporting Precinct if Labor won.

And one of the most important election promises, $11 million towards the Warrego Highway intersection at Mount Crosby Rd, half of the project cost, is also set to go down the gurgler.

The road is one of the most congested in the region during peak times, with hundreds of new residents moving to the Karalee and Chuwar areas.

Mr Neumann said roads and public transport infrastructure were to be a key priority of a Labor Government.

All three projects were still contingent on the State Labor Government paying half.

But the stand-off between State and Federal governments will continue, with State lobbying for a 50/50 split on all three of the projects, while Federal staunchly says an 80/20 split.