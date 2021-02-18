Ipswich all-rounder shows it’s hip to keep reaching new heights

Brothers cricketer Mark Sharrad and his partner Leanne Andrew enjoy a breathtaking experience on Mt Everest.

FOR an Ipswich sportsman who needed both hips replaced, Mark Sharrad can honestly say he has scaled incredible heights.

Hiking 7.5km up Mt Everest with his partner Leanne for 19 days proved that.

“It was awesome - the reward at the end of it to see Everest base camp,’’ Sharrad said.

Given Sharrad had his hips replaced four years ago, his epic 2019 climb highlighted the tenacity of the former Ipswich Jets footballer and Wests A-Grade hockey goalkeeper.

He savoured the challenge of having to adjust to the demands of high altitude conditions.

Brothers cricketer Mark Sharrad celebrates his achievement climbing Mt Everest.

However, as he prepares for his latest return to Brothers first division side this weekend, “Shardy’’ has another important role in cricket.

With Brothers having lost experienced and matchwinning players like spinner David Richardson and batsman Luke Dixon, the club’s senior stocks have been drained.

The respected fast bowler continues to provide a steadying influence for the younger players, assisted by captain Craig Mackay and the recently returned Craig Cumming.

“I try not to bowl as much as what I should do but trying to let the young fellas pretty much step up and take the reins and learn,’’ Sharrad said.

“Sometimes you have got to learn the hard way and that’s how we are going this year, still a learning curve for us.’’

He hopes his balanced approach helps the next generation of regional bowlers.

“What you’ve got to do is try to give them a little bit of direction as if I was in that situation, that’s what I’d be doing, and just a little bit of mentoring,’’ he said.

“Bowling is not something that you just pick up.

“It’s pretty much like an apprenticeship. You have got to work on it and earn your stripes, so to speak, and learn from your mistakes.’’

Although this season has been tough going, Sharrad knows the rewards on offer having previously played in five grand finals, winning three premierships.

Tireless Brothers fast bowler Mark Sharrad is planning his return against Centrals on Saturday. Picture: Rob Williams

Since his hip replacements, Sharrad has scaled back his bowling, delivering 5-8 overs in the one-day competition before Christmas.

Having just turned 46, he hasn’t bowled in the two-day series since the break, recovering from a right quad injury.

He’s keen to return for Brothers’ second last game of the season against Centrals at the Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Among the bowlers he has been encouraging are Paddy Towne and Lachlan Bilyj.

“Paddy bowls with pace and seam,’’ Sharrad said. “He pretty much does what you ask him to do. He’s very young but tall and a big lad.’’

Bilyj is developing well at the club.

“He has slowed his run-up down. He’s a little bit more accurate now,’’ Sharrad said.

“He’s not trying to come in and bowl 100 mile an hour. He bowls within himself.

“It’s actually doing him a world of good.’’

Young legspinner Mick Conway has also been keen to learn and help out the team since Richardson’s retirement.

Sharrad was pleased to have stalwarts like Mackay and Cumming put their hand up to help Brothers rebuilding period.

“We’re struggling for numbers and I think that’s pretty much the whole club situation within the Ipswich comp at the moment.

“It’s the world that we live in.’’

Mark Sharrad in full flight at the bowling crease. Picture: Rob Williams

Sharrad started in church cricket as a junior before making his first grade debut with Centrals in October 1997.

He played with Brothers from 2001-2005 before lining up for Centrals in 2005/06.

A first grade stint with Souths in the Brisbane competition followed from 2009-11, playing alongside master batsman Brian May.

After returning to Brothers, he has remained with the Ipswich club until now.

The accomplished cricketer also represented Queensland Country from 2006-2009.

Sharrad has played in 196 matches, taking 270 wickets (at 23.17 average) and 62 catches, according to Ipswich cricket historian Wayne Jones - who Sharrad is playing against on Saturday.

Sharrad has snared five wickets in an innings nine times.

His best haul is 8/80 at Bichel Oval in January 2009.

Jones said the dependable cricketer has an incredible economy of 3.12 runs an over.

As a handy batsman, Sharrad has scored 2639 runs. He has six fifties and a highest score of 94 against Eastern Raiders in October 2006.

Jones said Sharrad was one of a handful of players to have batted in 11 positions.

But that is hardly surprising for someone as valuable as Sharrad.

The multi-talented sportsman maintained an exceptional level of fitness through his rugby league, hockey and cricket careers.

While injuries and operations have slowed him down, he continues to return each season with an extra team-minded motive.

“Once you’re retired, you are retired for good,’’ he said.

“You just want to play on and help the young fellas out, giving them a little bit of guidance on the way through.’’

Jones creating record

As Sharrad prepares to soldier on, another warrior is celebrating a major milestone in Saturday’s match at Amberley.

Centrals stand-in captain Jones will be creating a feat of his own on Saturday. That is for the most first grade games, passing Vince O’Sullivan’s record of 245 games.

O’Sullivan played for Railways between 1947-74.

Former premiership-winning Centrals captain Jones has played since 1993.

Sharrad’s return is welcome news for Brothers, with dependable opener Jones sure to have extra motivation.

However, the Brothers stalwart will take it all in his stride.

He still has many more hiking adventures to achieve.

With the advent of COVID, Mark and Leanne have been doing regular three-four hour hikes at locations like White Rock, Warwick, Mt Mitchell and Mt Barney.

But once international travel restrictions, they have more South American trips planned, including Peru.

“All my spare time now is pretty much hiking around the place with my other half Leanne and preparing for our next holiday,’’ Sharrad said.

Ipswich sportsman Mark Sharrad and his partner Leanne Andrew share a memorable moment hiking up Mt Everest.

GAME DAY

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division (Round 15 of 16) Saturday

Northsiders v Laidley District at Sternberg Oval

South East Redbacks v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Raleigh Oval

Brothers v Central Districts at Marsden No.2

Points: Laidley 111.56, Northsiders 85.99, Centrals 58.93, Brothers 38.22, Redbacks 32.59, Thunder 23.

2nd Division (Round 14 of 15)

Laidley v Northsiders at Bichel Oval

Thunder v Redbacks at Fernvale

Centrals v Brothers at Limestone Park

Points: Laidley 117.58, Northsiders 87.36, Thunder 84.20, Redbacks 81.99, Centrals 50.63, Brothers 18.74.

3rd Division (Round 21 of 24)

Laidley v Northsiders at Mulgowie

Redbacks v Thunder at Marsden No.3

Strollers White v Strollers Blue at Strollers

Points: Laidley 92, Strollers White 87, Strollers Blue 62, Thunder 61, Redbacks 32, Northsiders 12.

Qld Premier Grades (Saturday)

Ipswich Hornets v University

1st Grade at St Lucia: Uni 3/141 lead Hornets 116

2nd Grade at Walker Oval: Hornets 184 v Uni 0/0.

Women’s Cricket (Sunday)

1st Grade (Round 23 of 24): Ipswich Hornets v Gold Coast at Walker Oval

Points: Gold Coast 45, Ipswich 36, Wests 35, Sunshine Coast 31, Uni 26, Sandgate Redcliffe 26, Valleys 23, Wynnum Manly Redlands 9.

2nd Grade (Round 16 of 17): Ipswich Hornets v Western Suburbs at Graceville.

Points: Uni 50, Ipswich 48, Wests 45, Sunny Coast 40, Wynnum Manly 40, Souths 36, Valleys 31 Gold Coast 25, Sandgate Redcliffe 11, Redlands 11, Norths 11.

Men’s Over 40s: Ipswich Hornets v South Brisbane at Marsden No.3.

Pool A Points: Uni 15, Valleys 13, Ipswich 12.