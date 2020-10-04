Ipswich ALDI store to close for ‘comprehensive’ upgrade

The ALDI in North Ipswich will close on October 6 for an upgrade to be completed.

THE ALDI store in North Ipswich will close for two weeks so a “comprehensive” upgrade can be completed.

The supermarket will close from 5pm October 6 and reopen on October 21 with a fresh new look including new product displays, improved navigation and new styling.

An ALDI spokesperson said the improvements are coming after store trials and a statewide rollout of its new modern store design in South Australia and West Australia.

“While we’re delighted to be introducing these innovations, we want our customers to know they won’t lead to higher prices,” they said.

“Low prices are a big deal for ALDI.

“This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away.”

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, improved displays and signage and extended energy efficient chillers.

There will be no changes to products usually on offer once it reopens later this month.

Regular ALDI shoppers are encouraged to visit the store in Brassall on Hunter St while the North Ipswich store is closed.

The store will still be manned by a team of 10-15 staff members and opening hours will also remain the same.

