West Moreton Health's McGrath Breast Care Nurse Karen Miles.
Ipswich aims research into breast cancer surgery care

Andrew Korner
7th Oct 2020 5:56 AM
WEST Moreton Health and the Ipswich Hospital Foundation are teaming up to raise money for research into improved care for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Health authorities hope a research project will pave the way for a six-month pilot study to investigate the benefits of follow-up care for women through a virtual breast care clinic.

The pilot would use West Moreton Health’s existing telehealth platform.

West Moreton Health’s McGrath Breast Care Nurses Karen Miles and Tamara Tomasev said the virtual model could be groundbreaking.

“What we want to do is expand on the existing after-surgery consultations, which focus on physical assessment and symptom management, to provide a comprehensive assessment of patient’s psychosocial health and quality of life,” Ms Miles said.

“The aim will be to decrease the burden of disease and improve clinical management by allocating more time for a comprehensive assessment that also promotes symptom management, self-care and education through improved patient-clinician communication.”

IHF CEO James Sturges said the project would use local researchers.

“This will make a meaningful difference to the people of West Moreton,” Mr Sturges said.

“I hope individuals, groups and businesses in West Moreton will help us achieve this by supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month through making a donation or buying IHF fundraising merchandise and joining us to Go Pink on October 23.”

How to support the West Moreton Breast Cancer Research Project

Submit a photo of your loved one for a breast cancer banner displayed at West Moreton Health sites

Donate money or buy Go Pink merchandise, including T-shirts, tote bags, scrub caps and healthy pink dog treats

Pre-order pink macarons from Mama Mac’s Macarons or mystery pink ice-cream from Ungermann Brothers and go into the draw to win free ice cream for three months by guessing the mystery flavour

Dress up and Go Pink on 23 October.

