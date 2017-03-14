Ipswich agency flags expansion

AN IPSWICH real estate agency is calling for new staff as it goes through a business expansion.

iThink Property, owned by Ipswich rugby league coach Ben Walker and wife Kylie Walker, has offices in Toowoomba and Ipswich.

It has taken seven years to build staff numbers up to 25 and this year sales staff in the Toowoomba office are expected to double to 14.

Mr Walker says the Ipswich office is looking to add another three sales staff to its team.

"Since January the property market has really taken off," Mr Walker said.

"We started up in 2011 when the market was low but we're pretty confident with how it's going at the moment.

"Now we'll be looking to expand more aggressively."

The company is tipped for further expansion, although Mr Walker wasn't giving anything away yet.

iThink Property started as a home business in the Walkers' garage and has grown to a major real estate agency.

Today the company is based in Ipswich with an office in the popular Top of Town precinct at Circa 160, the restored building otherwise known as Big White.