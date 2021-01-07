Ipswich aged care facilities forced back into lockdown

Aged care facilities have been placed back into lockdown across Ipswich.

AGED care facilities across Ipswich have again been placed into heavy lockdown.

The strict measures returned on Thursday in response to a Brisbane hotel worker who tested positive to a more contagious strain of COVID-19.

The woman, aged in her 20s, reportedly contracted the UK strain while working as a cleaner at a designated quarantine hotel.

In response, West Moreton Health has since banned any visitation to aged care homes.

Visits to hospitals and disability facilities in the area are now also prohibited.

The latest diagnosis is the first locally acquired case for Queensland in 113 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Algester woman displayed symptoms on Wednesday.

She confirmed the woman underwent immediate testing.