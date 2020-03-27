Menu
Business

Ipswich adventure store temporarily closes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
27th Mar 2020 1:27 PM
KATHMANDU has announced the closure of its stores Australia-wide, including its Orion Springfield location.

As a result, 2000 staff across its Australian and New Zealand operations have been stood down without pay.

CEO Reuben Casey said the decision was made "in support of the worldwide effort to contain the spread of COVID-19."

"We remain open for business online and continue to offer a free delivery service within Australia," he said.

"The team are continuing to take extra steps to clean and sanitise our distribution centre more frequently and are practising safe distances whilst continuing to maintain service levels."

It is not yet clear how many staff have been impacted in the Ipswich area. The Queensland Times has contacted Kathmandu.

The Springfield Orion store will be closed for at least four weeks from 5pm today.

business coronavirus coronavirusipswich ipswich shopping
Ipswich Queensland Times

