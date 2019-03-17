Ipswich ace runs Rule over Knights prospects

AGED 28 and still enjoying his football, Lincoln Rule has plenty to offer the Ipswich Knights in this year's cut-throat Queensland Premier League competition.

He's in familiar surroundings and playing a vital role in the Knights midfield also featuring Emmanuel Peter, Nahom Waldo and Eyale Teshager in the first three games of the new season.

Although he's played at National Premier Leagues level for Western Pride and Red-lands United, the skilful Ipswich product is comfortable in his current role.

"I'm loving it under Oggy (Andy Ogden) and Lucas (Wilson) so far,'' Rule said.

"The training has been of a high standard. All the boys are pretty up for this season.''

The Knights continued their encouraging start, drawing 1-1 with Wynnum on a heavy field on Saturday night.

As a precaution, Rule came off at halftime with a tight hamstring.

After trailing 1-0 through a dubious penalty, the Knights equalised in the 78th minute through a goal by Robbie Baker.

"We didn't play as well as we could of,'' head coach Ogden said.

"It would have been a real injustice if we didn't come away with something because we were the better team.

"We weren't quite as good on the ball as we needed to be.

"Defensively we were quite solid, which was another positive.

"The good thing was we had enough grit and determination to turn the result from halftime and make sure we got at least a point.''

Ipswich Knights footballer Lincoln Rule

Ogden and Wilson have taken on the QPL season team coaching roles after recruiting some exciting players in the off-season.

"It's a bit of a challenging year,'' Rule said. "There's only 10 teams and by the looks of it, anyone can beat anyone. You've just go to take it week by week and try and ground out a result and see how you go.''

Rule is in his second season back with his junior club, the Knights, after his NPL stints and a more relaxed season with the Ipswich City Bulls.

Now based at East Ipswich, he's getting his football-life balance in order.

His dad Stephen owns the Plainlands Home Timber and Hardware business.

Lincoln is a trainee director, being groomed to take over as Stephen heads towards retirement.

"Everything is going well,'' Lincoln said fresh from an intense pre-season.

"At the moment, I'm happy at Knights and hopefully we can have a really successful season.

"We've got a new squad this year, a lot of changes from last year, and it gave us a fair bit of time to get to know how each other plays.

"We've picked up some really good players as well.

"We've got a squad capable of achieving something special at Knights.''

As for the Ipswich team's start to the new season, Rule was confident the Knights were heading in the right direction after their latest draw following a 1-0 win over Southside Eagles and 5-4 loss to Holland Park.

"We went out and did a really good job against Southside Eagles,'' he said.

"They are really solid defensively . . . and to get the result was really positive.

"Then last week against Holland Park Hawks, it's hard to really describe what happened.

"We played really well and we controlled the game I'd say for 70 minutes.

"At 3-1 (up), I felt pretty comfortable that we were going to go on and win the game.''

But as the match opened up, Holland Park seized on their chances when the Knights missed a winning opportunity.

"The positive is we scored four goals away from home,'' Rule said, noting the team struggled in that department last season.

Rule said regular goal-scoring striker Lachlan Munn had already proven to be a terrific boost for the club.

In the midfield, the Ipswich-bred footballer has linked with the fleet-footed Peter in the past. He rates Waldo and Teshager technically good players.

Another reputable midfielder Dave Maclot is recovering from injury.

The Knights next match is away to Capalaba on Saturday night.

QPL: Ipswich Knights 1 (Robbie Baker) drew with Wynnum 1.

U20: Knights def Wynnum 3-1. U18: Knights def Wynnum 3-2.