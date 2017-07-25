Ipswich accountant banks on new business

IPSWICH business and residents now have a new option for their accounting and taxation needs, following the official launch of Pender Accounting Group in the Ipswich City Mall.

Specialising in taxation, business reporting, restructures and general business advice, Pender Accounting Group is the new business of Ipswich born-and-bred Nicholas Pender, who has more than 12 years' experience managing the financial accounts of some of the city's leading businesses, as well as individuals.

Mr Pender decided the time was right to start his own business when an opportunity presented itself to co-locate in the Walker Pender Group offices in the Ipswich City Mall, where he could offer a complementary service to Walker Pender Group clients, as well as growing Pender Accounting Group's own client base.

Mr Pender said the opening of Pender Accounting Group fulfilled a long-held dream to start his own accounting business in Ipswich.

"I've always had a strong sense of pride in Ipswich and ever since I started working as an accountant, it's been a dream to have my own practice in the city,” he said.

"I'm delighted that this dream has now become a reality and that I have the opportunity to support the Ipswich community by providing a highly personalised and professional service, backed by deep accounting knowledge and experience.

"I look forward to continuing to build on our existing client base and providing a new offering in financial services in Ipswich.”