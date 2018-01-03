Ipswich a suburban dream for small business owners

TUCKED away in suburban streets, neighbours to family homes and tactfully cashing in on the every day school run, Ipswich's changing cafe culture has a common theme at its forefront; the community.

Tables and chairs being put on footpaths down the street, vacant buildings are being brought to life and small business owners are increasingly willing to give Ipswich's suburban market a chance to thrive.

Some of them are The Yard on Glebe which made a bold entrance into the market in Booval on November 25, Fiveways Cafe at Newtown which opened at the site of a past newsagency in mid-November and the freshest cafe on the block, Wild Rose Cottage.

Owners Sharon and Graeme Harland saw massive potential in a vacant heritage listed building on the corner of Blackstone and Whitehill Rd and brought a shared dream to life; to own their own business.

They have 30 and 40 years of shared business experience between them and were ready to take a chance on the cosy old converted house.

"My background is business administration and I have always wanted to own my own business," Ms Harland said.

"I had been watching this shop space for probably 12 months so when this opportunity came up we grabbed it.

"We thought this was a great opportunity for us to own our own business. We just wanted to take on the opportunity and see where it takes us."

The building has been home to a cafe previously, with another similar business closing its doors earlier this year.

Ms Harland said the Newtown community hadn't forgotten how to support small local business with many past regulars popping in to show their support weeks before opening.

"We're feeling confident. There could be a few hiccups but that comes with any new business starting off. We have the right people behind us, we've talked to previous owners, we've sought all the resources we could to prepare really well," Ms Harland said.

"That's why we didn't open straight away, we wanted to make sure everything was done properly.

"The building is heritage listed, and I really like the space. It has a great inside area, alfresco outside the front and room out the back which can be hired out for private events like high teas.

"We've had so many people who used to be regulars supporting us which makes for a great community feel. The building, the location, even down to the lighting made it just right. Because of the great community around here, we want to attract the regular people and have them keep coming back."

Ms Harland said the family was new to Ipswich and swapped the pressure of inner-city living with Chuwar.

"We've only been local to the area for about two years but we fell in love with the area," she said.

"The lifestyle is what brought us here, we've done the whole travel in traffic to work thing but we loved that Ipswich was so low-key.

"You get to know the people and the community which is really nice. There is always something on, things to do and go and see and you have the opportunity to get to know everyone."

Wild Rose Cottage isn't going to be ground breaking, Ms Harland says, but home to classic favourites in a relaxed and welcoming suburban environment.

She said there was still room for gluten free and vegetarian options.

"It's not going to be trendy or upmarket, there is going to be traditional tea, coffee, cakes, slices and small meals," she said.

"We want people to come and feel like home, that's why we liked the building. They can come and sit and relax.

"We have tried to cater for everyone but not specialise in anything.

"We have our opening staff but it would be nice to be able to employ some more. We are going to open on Saturdays but we have had a lot of people ask if we are going to open on Sundays. I don't want to work seven days a week so if we are busy enough, I would love to be able to employ more people to open on a Sunday.

"We've had a focus on employing locals, including two girls who have just finished year 12. They're so excited, they can't wait to start."

The name Wild Rose Cottage wasn't an accident, either.

"When we were deciding on a name, we wanted it to be in the theme of that heritage style. It's got some roses and garden at the back with a little gazebo, so there wasn't one particular rose here, so we went with Wild Rose Cottage," Ms Harland said.

Division 7 Councillor David Martin said it was promising to see small business confidence in Ipswich suburbs to mark the start of the new year.

"I am really keen to promote local businesses like cafes and restaurants, my wife and I go out at least once a week," Cr Martin said.

"It's nice to local business do well and I would encourage the community to support them so they can keep their doors open.

"Quirky little shops like this do well and have a great niche business."

Wild Rose Cottage will open at 9 Blackstone Rd, Newtown at 6.30am on January 8.

Business right at home in suburbs

SMALL business owners looking to the suburbs are part of a carefully planned, new focus on retail.

They have a niche customer base that doesn't rely on foot traffic from other business, products and services customers are willing to travel for and businesses that represent a destination consumers are happy to factor into their busy schedule.

Ipswich Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Phillip Bell said those business owners knew what they were doing and had carefully planned their approach in the suburbs.

"Those businesses are operating in generally very niche markets or they bring with them a unique brand and as a consequence they don't rely on passing foot traffic,' Mr Bell said.

"These days with digital and social media marketing being so sophisticated it is less relevant exactly here the business is located to be successful."

Mr Bell the chamber had seen substantial growth in successful home based businesses and retail which proved location was not always an indicator to business success.