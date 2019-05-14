Ipswich region an animal accident hotspot

IPSWICH has one of the highest rates of insurance claims for accidents with animals in the state, according to RACQ.

The club's spokesperson Renee Smith said the insurer received more than 11,000 claims in the past three years due to vehicle collisions with animals.

Ipswich weighed in number five with 811 claims.

Top five regions for claims from animal strikes in the past three years:

Maranoa 2,404

Fitzroy 1,477

Wide Bay 1,422

Mackay 911

Ipswich 811.

"Not surprisingly, the largest number of claims were for crashes near regional towns including Roma, St George and Chinchilla," Ms Smith said.

"In July and August we see an increase in claims because low rainfall and drier conditions force wildlife, like kangaroos, to forage on available grass on the roadside.

"Dusk and dawn are peak times for wildlife activity, so avoid being behind the wheel during those periods and you'll reduce your risk of an animal strike."

Ms Smith said if motorists saw an animal on the road, they should slow down - but warned time was not always on the driver's side.

"Animals are unpredictable and we encourage drivers to show caution and take note of any wildlife signage if they have to be on the road when risks are increased," she said.

"If you do have to make a split-second decision, remember to brake carefully. Be mindful of your surrounds and aware of both traffic coming towards you or travelling behind."