Ipswich a Force to be reckoned with

HOOP DREAMS: Ipswich Force U16 basketball team ready are ready to play at the State Championships at Carrara beginning today. Front Row: Tyreece Page-Woodbridge, Jeremy Brown (c), Deshawn Ross-Paiwan, Mitchell Clarkson. Back Row: Kobe Freeck, Clement Wani, Iuta Felise-Williams, William Willis, Byron Williams Contributed

IPSWICH Under-16 coach Jason Ralph believes his team are "in the box seat" to claim the city's first junior state championship title in five years.

The Queensland U16 Championships begin on the Gold Coast today.

Ralph's talented group have a 5-3, win-loss record through zone competition and enter the championships as an outside chance to take out the title.

Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Logan were the three sides to best Ralph's Ipswich boys through zone play, and all are expected to field talented teams this week.

But Ralph has good reason to be quietly confident in what his charges can achieve.

"We've been drawn a pretty good pool, so I really like our chances," the Ipswich Force QBL player said.

"We play some tough games here and there, but with the way our draw has been laid out we are in the box seat (to make the final) I would say."

Ralph touted Logan as the team to beat, but said any of "five or six" teams could realistically make a play for overall honours.

"Logan will be our hardest competition, but they're on the other side of the draw so hopefully we can meet them in the grand final," he said.

"The three teams we've lost to - Logan, GC and Brisbane - we never had a full-strength team when we played any of them.

"So it will be interesting to see how we go."

With his strongest starting five and a bench to accommodate, Ralph said his charges would "have a point to prove" with rivals not seeing them as realistic competition for the title.

"We have a really good group, and I think they're out to prove that at full strength they can go in and get it all," he said.

"There's half a dozen in our squad who are probably playing for a spot in that Queensland team too.

"So as a team we need to play well, but also those boys individually.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how they go against the best teams in the state."

Ipswich open their competition today with matches against Sunshine Coast and Mackay.