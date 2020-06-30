Menu
Mayor Teresa Harding will hand down her first budget today.
Ipswich 2020-21 budget: what we know so far

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Jun 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding will hand down her first budget today, which she said will prioritise "jobs, growth and investment" during tough economic times.

The $600 million budget, the first to be delivered after an administration period that lasted more than 18 months, will have a proposed operating deficit of $8.7 million.

Cr Harding told the QT last week the budget would include a "modest" rates rise.

"This is a budget for our times and I can only be open and transparent about council's financial position and our plan to stimulate the economy over the next year and return the budget to surplus in the years to come," she said.

"This budget will keep people employed, maintain services and keep the Ipswich economy moving."

Cr Harding said poor financial management by the previous council, combined with the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy, would have a significant effect on the budget.

About $230 million will be spent on capital works, with $26 million of this to be spent on road maintenance and rehabilitation.

The council committed $29.2 million for roads and bridge maintenance and $34 million for road upgrades in the 2019-20 budget.

