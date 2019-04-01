Warner breaks IPL record in statement to selectors

DAVID Warner has extended his remarkable Indian Premier League form with a sparkling unbeaten century and record-breaking partnership of 185 runs with Ashes rival Jonny Bairstow.

Warner smashed 100 from 55 deliveries in Hyderabad, where Bairstow's knock of 114 came off just 56 balls on Sunday.

The duo powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing total of 2-231 in their Twenty20 clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Warner, currently the leading run-scorer in the IPL, started his campaign with scores of 85 and 69 as he prepares to march into Australia's 15-man World Cup squad.

There has barely been a hint of rustiness from the sacked vice-captain, whose year-long ban from international cricket expired last week.

Warner and Bairstow, who will square off in England when Australia seek to defend both the World Cup and Ashes, set a new marker for the highest opening stand in IPL history.

The previous record was an unbeaten 184-run stand between Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir in 2017.

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar was stunned by the mesmerising start to the match.

"Must say everything about their partnership has been extraordinary. Some serious shots and hard running between the wickets in this heat. Truly remarkable," Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

Bairstow teed off in astonishing fashion then celebrated his century in the 16th over with a bear hug of Warner - one of many Australians to have sledged him throughout the 2017-18 Ashes.

The Englishman was dismissed in the following over, when Umesh Yadav held a diving catch to end an innings that featured seven sixes and and 12 fours. Warner continued to attack freely but it was unclear whether he'd have enough time to also reach three figures.

The hard-hitting opener got there in the final over of the innings, stroking his 10th boundary when he dispatched a full toss from Mohammed Siraj past point and to the rope.

Bangalore was bowled out for 113 in reply.

