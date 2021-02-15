The invisible crime we must address

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The first anniversary of the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children by her partner, again highlights the failure of our society to fully recognise or eliminate the fallout of "relationship" or "domestic violence", an euphemism for "criminal assault".



The UK has legislated "coercive control" is now a crime, while Australia is still deliberating.

Despite often the lack of visible signs, it is a means of disempowering and disrespecting victims to control by physical, emotional, financial or psychological means.



It is not always believed or recognised by the broader community, because it can be an invisible crime, well hidden behind closed doors.

With children in relationships, it is even more dangerous for victims to break away from perpetrators who rule with fists of iron.



Many tolerate the terror for the sake of children or a roof over their heads.

Victims fear judgment by authorities as bad or negligent carers, so may remain trapped in the grip of their persecutors. Domestic violence is a multi-headed snake, minimised as "domestics".



Governments become mediators or arbitrators, but have few solutions.

But this insidious crime is destroying our communities. "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

E Rowe

MARCOOLA