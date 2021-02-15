Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hannah Clarke with her children and estranged husband.
Hannah Clarke with her children and estranged husband.
Letters to the Editor

The invisible crime we must address

15th Feb 2021 10:08 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The first anniversary of the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children by her partner, again highlights the failure of our society to fully recognise or eliminate the fallout of "relationship" or "domestic violence", an euphemism for "criminal assault".

The UK has legislated "coercive control" is now a crime, while Australia is still deliberating.

Despite often the lack of visible signs, it is a means of disempowering and disrespecting victims to control by physical, emotional, financial or psychological means.

It is not always believed or recognised by the broader community, because it can be an invisible crime, well hidden behind closed doors.

With children in relationships, it is even more dangerous for victims to break away from perpetrators who rule with fists of iron.

Many tolerate the terror for the sake of children or a roof over their heads.

Victims fear judgment by authorities as bad or negligent carers, so may remain trapped in the grip of their persecutors. Domestic violence is a multi-headed snake, minimised as "domestics".

Governments become mediators or arbitrators, but have few solutions.

But this insidious crime is destroying our communities. "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

E Rowe

MARCOOLA

domestic violence hannah clarke letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        Premium Content Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        News Queenslanders could receive the Pfizer vaccine shot as early as next Monday, as the Federal Government confirms “the most precious of cargo” will arrive in Australia...

        Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury after car crash

        Premium Content Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury after car crash

        News Two women in their 20s were injured in the early hours of Monday morning after...

        Motorbike rider hospitalised after colliding with ute

        Premium Content Motorbike rider hospitalised after colliding with ute

        News Traffic was backed up on the Warrego Highway early this morning after a motorbike...

        Unions want Hanson’s help to block IR laws

        Premium Content Unions want Hanson’s help to block IR laws

        News A campaign against proposed workplace laws has ramped up