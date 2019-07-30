Invincibles masters of their own destiny

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich High Open Reserve Grade outfit's undefeated season reaches its pinnacle tomorrow afternoon at Runaway Bay.

After a sensational run the all-conquering unit awaits its grand final destiny.

Pitted against the might of schoolboy titans Palm Beach Currumbin, head coach Josh Bretherton said Ipswich would be playing to win and issued players some final words of wisdom.

"We've put together a good year, so we have to put expectation on ourselves that we can go and win,” he said. "Grand Finals are funny things. Strange things happen when under pressure. It'll be close.”

Palm Beach bested its Gold Coast rival Keebra Park 13-12 in a semi-final nail-biter to clinch the berth. Ipswich qualified after ousting Marsden SHS 18-16 in an equally thrilling encounter. When Ipswich met PBC during the pool round it was a red letter day for the Rugby League Excellence Program, claiming each grade contested. The Seconds set the scene for the Firsts' stunning upset, with a free flowing 40-26 victory. It was the reserve XIII's best performance of the season, completing at 95 per cent and attacking fluently.

Due to a mid-season transfer making him ineligible for the Firsts, the PBC Seconds possess the Queensland under-18 fullback Xavier Savage. He was a handful last time and Ipswich will again need to limit his influence.

"He is a step above,” Ipswich reserve grade coach John Dore said. "But if we can control him there is no reason why we shouldn't win the game.”

Dore said his troops displayed impressive mental toughness under pressure during the semi-final triumph and much would again hinge on their capacity to remain composed. He will look to captain Mika Lakopo, five-eighth Mason Pintegne and halfback Fono Logoileu to lead. Hard-running second rower Lakopo has been a force all year, while both playmakers are blessed with electric footwork which terrorises opponents.

Dore said it would be a huge achievement for the program to lift the Reserve Grade premiership, which is contested by Seconds from the state's six premier Langer Cup schools. He said the squad had trained six times per week since February, with students rising as early as 4.30am to make morning sessions, and prevailing would also mean a great deal to the playing group.

"It has been a big effort,” Dore said.

"They have gone above and beyond what is normally required and winning would mean a lot to the playing group as well.”

Bretherton said the school's apex team would begin its knockout tilt against Wavell SHS at a neutral Wynnum venue on August 15 and preparations had been going swimmingly.

He said the primary focus of staff and students had been on ensuring the reserves were primed for this afternoon and attention would shift after the decider.