'Invincibles' live up to reputation in grand final

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: Premiership-winning Open Reserve Grade Ipswich State High School Rugby League team. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich State High School's invincibles capped their remarkable season with a thrilling 18-16 grand final triumph yesterday afternoon.

The victory over Palm Beach Currumbin means the Open Reserve Grade outfit maintains its unbeaten record.

As the full-time siren sounded players and supporters rejoiced with a sense of relief after the Gold Coast school had given them a late scare.

Ipswich had the game in control at 18-12 but became frantic as the game entered the dying minutes.

Errors and back-to-back penalties presented Palm Beach with an opportunity.

To the dismay of onlookers, they crossed with just under two minutes on the clock.

At 18-16, the opposing goal kicker lined up a conversion shot that would have tied the game and sent it into golden point.

With hearts in their mouths, the Ipswich contingent watched on as the kick swung wide of the uprights.

Reserve Grade coach John Dore said it was a massive achievement for his charges and he was extremely proud.

"They are a very good group of boys,” he said.

"They have all improved as footballers but they have grown as young men as well. It is really good to see them get the result.”

He said all involved had sacrificed much over the course of the season and the premiership was an appropriate reward.

"To get the win against a school like Palm Beach Currumbin, which is known for winning big games, is huge,” he said.

Head coach Josh Bretherton said it was particularly rare to see any team progress through an entire season without faltering.

"The boys have achieved something truly special,” he said.

"Hopefully, they are aware of that. It certainly meant a lot to them.”

Bretherton said centre Jaxon Smith, hooker Josh Henderson and stand-in skipper Mika Lakopo rose to the occasion.

Second rower Lakopo repeatedly set the standard for physicality and aggression, repeatedly ran hard lines and scored a crucial four-pointer.

Smith played his best game in two years, while Henderson took out the Brisbane Broncos Man of the Match honour.

Bretherton said the Reserve Grade side's outstanding result boded well for the continued success of the Langer Cup squad in seasons to come.

"The exciting thing is that many of these boys will form a huge part of our future next year,” he said.

"It means we know there is a strong group there that can form a base from which to build on.

"For the older ones, this is how they're going to finish their school careers, which will be a lasting memory for them.

"For the younger ones, their performance this season is proof that they can play at this level.”

It will now be all hands on deck as the Rugby League Excellence Program aims to prepare the Firsts for their elimination clash against Wavell SHS on August 15.

State of Play

Open Reserve Grade Rugby League Grand Final: Ipswich State High School 18 def Palm Beach Currumbin State High School 16.