Invincibles claim Hornets maiden trophy

INDESTRUCTIBLE: The unbeaten Ipswich Logan Hornets over 40s annihilated a hapless Redlands on Sunday to snare the club’s first ever trophy.

AN Ipswich Logan over-40s outfit featuring several of the region’s leading first graders and a glut of exceptional former players has seized the representative club’s first ever piece of silverware in sensational fashion.

Both men’s and women’s Premier Grade sides are due to contest maiden two-day finals series this weekend.

They have a tough act to follow after the star-studded over-40s carved up Redlands in a T20 slaughter on Sunday.

Setting the tone for more success to come in the weeks ahead, the Peter Wood-skippered 40s fired to demolish the opposing batting line-up for a mere 59.

With strike weapons like Brothers paceman Mark Sharrad (3/6), David Richardson (3/6), Darrin Mitchell (2/4) and Matthew Dean (1/23) in the attack it was no surprise to see Redlands buckle.

Travelling comfortably at 0/35 they suffered a shocking collapse. At one stage Ipswich Logan collected 7/4 as they set up the landslide result.

With the bat, the Hornets made light work of the chase, reaching 3/62 effortlessly in 10.1 overs.

Ipswich West Moreton Cricket’s all-time greatest runs scorer Michael Sippel got the ball rolling with 20 (27).

Opening partner Ross Mitchell hammered 17 (8). Darryl Davis went cheaply for 3 before Wood 10 not out (15) and Richardson 8 not out (3) completed the trouncing.

Ultimately, the Ipswich Logan team which proved far too good for the rest to progress through the competition undefeated took the grand final by seven wickets.

Wood said the experienced group had the rub of the green throughout what was a thoroughly enjoyable decider.

“It was a good day,” he said.

“It all happened fairly quickly.

“There is not too much pressure when you’re chasing 60.

“Our bowlers were good but we had a bit of luck.

“They picked the fielders out, and they were the fielders who could still catch.

“They were a touch unlucky.”

Taking part in the tournament was a venture into the unknown for an Ipswich side with no idea what to expect from their rivals. Entering a decisive clash against a club they had not yet faced also presented uncertainty but the Hornets backed their abilities.

The captain conceded Ipswich Logan possessed an imposing squad in this age group, with many players still fit and in relatively fine nick.

“We had quite a good team,” Wood said.

“We have been a bit too good for most of the other teams. Redlands had a few quality players but we have a lot of blokes who have just finished or who are still playing. It’s always pleasing to win. We basically put together some mates and had a good time. We’ve all known each other for a long time and we thought we would have a couple of games together. Even though it was a social outing, we still wanted to win, so it was nice to get up.”

All involved with the Hornets can now turn their focus to the men’s and women’s Premier Grade title tilts.

Having streaked to the club’s first premiership in any grade or format, the veterans have been sure to let the Premier Graders know about their feat.

Wood said there had been plenty of friendly banter between the two groups intended to motivate the current crop as they approach the pointy end of their campaign.

“We’ve been giving the first grade boys a bit of stick,” he said.

“We won the first premiership and hopefully they can do the same. It’s onto more important things now. Hopefully, they can get the job done.”

Wood said it was exciting times for the club and qualifying for the playoffs was a great achievement by the men and women.

“Aaron Moore has done a great job,” he said.

“The boys are playing good cricket and they have momentum. Unfortunately, it rained up the coast which halted momentum but hopefully they can pick up where they left off. With the weather the way it is, you would certainly rather be second than third.

“I don’t know a lot about the women but they keep improving and Wayne Bichel has also done a great job.”

